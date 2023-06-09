May 31
• At approximately 4:32 p.m., the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a burglary that had occurred at a residence in Newfane, on South Wardsboro Road, during the time frame of 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 31. The person(s) of interest stole many tools. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Acevedo with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks, at 802-722-4600, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in late May of a residential burglary on Middletown Road in Londonderry. On May 31, deputies along with officers with the Rutland Police Department executed a search warrant of a room at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. A suspect was arrested and deputies located multiple reported stolen items in the room, reported to belong to the victim. This investigation remains open.
June 2
• At approximately 11:10 p.m., deputies with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office located an abandoned stolen vehicle in the far corner of the Sunoco gas station parking lot, located at 2536 US Rt. 5 in Dummerston. The Windham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information regarding any suspicious activity in this parking lot during the early morning hours of June 1, primarily involving a white Ram pickup truck with two red kayaks in the back. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach Det. Sgt. Mario Checchi at the Windham County Sheriff’s Office at 802-365-4949.
June 7
• At approximately 3 p.m., deputies with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that had crashed on Pine Lane in Jamaica. The caller advised the operator was no longer at the scene and the vehicle had substantial damage. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the vehicle was traveling south on Route 30 when it swerved and made contact with a guardrail. The vehicle subsequently crossed the yellow lines, passed through the north bound lane, drove across a yard, made its way through the woods and across Pine Lane where the vehicle became in operable. The driver was later found and cited with leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation.