JAMAICA — Vermont State Troopers are investigating the theft of a weedwhacker, shovel and skateboard that occurred at about 5:50 p.m. on June 16 off Route 30.
Troopers were alerted to the theft on June 19 when they learned that the person of interest was a female seen on video stealing multiple items from a private residence.
The person of interest was driving a silver in color RAM 1500 truck in the mid-2000s with a single cab short bed. She had a green and white license plate with a white sticker on the back windshield of the truck. She was wearing a black tank top with camouflage pants and Birkenstocks with thick soles. The person of interest has a red bun hair extension.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Trooper Acevedo at the Westminster State Police Barracks at 802-722-4600. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.