All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 10
• At about 1:45 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Main Street for a trespassing complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed that Kenneth Ganem, 65, of Brattleboro, had been inside the business and become threatening and disorderly. Ganem was located and issued a citation, and was scheduled to appear in court to face the charge of disorderly conduct.
July 15
• At about 5:45 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a trespassing complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed that Nathan Hazlett, 48, of Brattleboro, was present at the business in violation of a no trespass order he had been previously issued. Hazlett was issued a citation for unlawful trespass on scene and released. Hazlett was scheduled to appear in court to face the charge.
• At about 7:15 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Putney Road for a theft complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed that Jesse Miles, 42, of Brattleboro, stole from the business. Miles was later located and issued a citation for retail theft. Miles was scheduled to appear in court.
July 21
• At about 2:20 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Marlboro Road for a report of erratic operation of a motor vehicle. Upon the officers’ arrival the vehicle had left, but was later located at another business. The operator, Nathan Barnard, 43, of Vernon, was determined to be under the influence of drugs while operating the vehicle, and in possession of heroin, and was arrested. Kendall Lucy, 39, of Brattleboro, a passenger, was discovered to have an outstanding warrant out for his arrest from Brattleboro Probation and Parole, and was arrested. Lucy was transported directly to Southern State Correctional Facility by Probation and Parole. Barnard was held for a violation of his parole, and issued a citation for DUI. Barnard was scheduled to appear in court.
July 22
• At about 9 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Canal Street for a trespassing complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed that the complainant, Jennifer Wilcox, 37, of Brattleboro, had violated her conditions of release by being in contact with a person with whom she was forbidden contact. Wilcox was later located and arrested, and then released with a citation. Wilcox was scheduled to appear in court to face the charge of contempt of court.
July 24
• At 1:30 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a reported fight. Subsequent investigation revealed that no physical altercation had taken place, but that Shea Soboleski, 30, of Brattleboro, had driven to the business, and her license was criminally suspended. Soboleski was issued a citation and released from the scene. Soboleski was scheduled to appear in court to face the charge of driving with a suspended license.
Aug. 4
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to Main Street for a theft report. The complaining party advised that they had observed a male in their vehicle, and were now missing belongings. The reporting party advised that they could see the male, as he was still in the area. Police questioned the male, Michael Twichell, 41, of Connecticut. Twichell was found to be in possession of the stolen items. When Twichell was advised that he was under arrest, he became disorderly, and yelled hate speech toward the victim. Twichell was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was processed, and released on a citation. Twichell will appear in court on Sept. 21 to answer his charge.
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop due to the suspicion that the operator had a suspended driver’s license. The operator, identified as Christopher Baxter, 32, of Brattleboro, was found to have a suspended license. Further investigation revealed that Baxter had court ordered conditions of release barring him from operating a vehicle unless he had a valid license. Baxter was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was processed and released on a citation. Baxter will appear in court at a later date to answer his charge.
Aug. 8
• The Brattleboro Police Department arrested Kristofer Curvelo, 46, of New York, for unlawful trespass from a business on Belmont Avenue. Curvelo was ultimately cited and released and is awaiting court.
Aug. 9
• At about 6:04 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two car, head-on, motor vehicle crash on Marsh Hill Road near Dale Road in Andover. Investigation revealed a 2000 Ford Ranger truck operated by Ethan Alden, 21, of Springfield, lost control traveling into a sharp curve in the road and struck a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Kassandra Lunderville, 39, of Londonderry, head-on. Alden was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Lunderville was uninjured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene because of damage. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.
Aug. 14
• At about 3 p.m., the Vermont State Police conducted a boat patrol on Harriman Reservoir. During their patrol they observed a male subject operating a jet ski in a careless and negligent manner. The operator was identified as Christopher Ancona, 19, of East Setauket, N.Y. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date.