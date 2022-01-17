All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Dec. 28
• At about 6 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the Westminster Barracks were notified of a vehicle that struck another vehicle, causing damage, and leaving the scene. Investigation revealed that Wendy Lackey, 60, of Wardsboro, was the operator of the at-fault vehicle. Lackey was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Jan. 2
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 northbound near Exit 3 due to several motor vehicle infractions. Investigation revealed that the operator, Timothy Carleton, 28, of Bellows Falls, was in possession of a misdemeanor amount of suspected methamphetamine. Carleton was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Jan. 3
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue after observing a vehicle swerving in the road. Investigation revealed that Gordon P. Moore, 58, of Jacksonville, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Moore was placed under arrest and transported back to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of driving under the influence.
Jan. 10
• At about 8:10 a.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department cited Katherine L. Hall, 30, of Chesterfield, N.H., for driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Jan. 13
• At about 4:45 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Main Street for a citizen dispute. Subsequent investigation revealed that Bobby-Ray Smith, 51, of Brattleboro, assaulted a man there by throwing a beer can at him, and used threatening, violent, and racially-charged language towards the man. Smith was located and arrested for simple assault and disorderly conduct. Injuries from this incident were minor and did not require medical attention. Smith was issued a citation and conditions then released. Smith was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Jan. 16
• At about 5:30 p.m., Vermont State Police received a call about a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Main Street and Route 100 in Londonderry. Troopers arrived on scene and noticed multiple signs of impairment in the operator, Josh Enzensperger, 44, of Arlington. After being cleared by rescue, it was concluded by troopers through investigation that Enzensperger was impaired while operating a motor vehicle. Enzensperger was arrested and brought to the Westminster State Police barracks and processed for suspicion of DUI. It was also revealed through investigation, Enzensperger lied to law enforcement officers multiple times about consuming alcohol.