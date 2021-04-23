All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 15
• At just before 4 p.m., officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department took into custody Joshua G. Sargent, 35, of Enfield, N.H., on an arrest warrant.
• At about 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Route 11 in Londonderry for the report of a single-vehicle crash. As a result, Joey Floyd, 39, of Charlestown, N.H., was taken into custody and cited with driving under the influence.
April 16
• At just before 1 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89. Troopers were able to stop the vehicle and as a result, Robert Goderre, 72, of Spofford, N.H., was arrested and cited with driving under the influence, gross negligent operation and attempting to elude.
• At about 6:30 p.m. the Vermont State Police were advised of an altercation in Saxtons River. The investigation revealed Joleen Burton, 20, of Chester, had assaulted her spouse, almost hit a bystander with her vehicle as it struck a parked car and left the scene of a crash. Burton then operated at a high rate of speed on Cambridgeport Road and lost control, leaving the roadway and striking two parked vehicles. Burton then left the scene of the second crash. Troopers located her and a passenger with injuries. Burton was determined to be impaired. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, along with numerous other charges. The passenger was transported to Springfield ER for non-life-threatening injuries. Burton was transported to Westminster State Police Barracks where she was processed for the above charges and released to appear in court at a later date. Burton was issued several tickets for various motor vehicle and alcohol related violations.
April 17
• Just after midnight, the Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Aaron Chesley, 48, of Brattleboro, on Route 9 near Base Hill Road for driving under the influence.
April 18
• At 10:45 p.m., officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 5. As a result, Dustin Giroux, 38, of Guilford, was cited with possession of LSD and possession of a stimulant.
April 19
• At 12:50 p.m., a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a motor vehicle stop on East West Road in Dummerston. As a result, Brian G. Coomes, 55, of Putney, was cited with operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
• At 7:10 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Marlboro for the report of an assault. As a result, Matthew Mercier, 43, of Marlboro, was arrested and cited with domestic assault and unlawful mischief.
April 20
• At 11:30 p.m., a trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 in Guilford. As a result, Ashley Arias, 29, of Yonkers, N.Y., was arrested and cited with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.