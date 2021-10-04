All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Sept. 25
• The Brattleboro Police responded to a business on Canal Street for a trespassing complaint. Police received a call that a male had broken the gate to a business, entered the business property, and used the area to urinate. Upon arrival investigation revealed that Paul Fournier, 61, of Brattleboro, had forced his way into a secured area, causing damage to the gate. Fouriner then urinated inside the enclosed area; an area that he had no right to be in. Fournier was issued a citation for unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief. Fournier will appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Marlboro Avenue for a report of a stolen electric bicycle. The complainant was able to provide video footage, and a description of the suspect was gathered. Shortly afterwards, Officers received a complaint from the down town area of a male breaking into a vehicle. The description of this male was consistent with the description of the male for the bicycle theft. Officers later located Jude Mischke, 52, of Putney, on Canal Street. Mischke matched the description, and probable cause was developed to arrest Mischke for both offenses. It was also discovered that Mischke was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release by breaking his curfew and consuming alcohol. Mischke was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was ordered held in lieu of bail. Mischke was scheduled to appear in court.
Sept. 29
• At about 1 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the area of Putney Road and Spring Tree Road for a crash injury report. It was determined that a 35-year-old male from Brattleboro was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street. The male was later transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was ticketed on multiple violations to include no insurance and registration. There is an on going investigation pending to determine the circumstances of the accident.
Sept. 30
• At about 11:54 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of a fight in progress behind a Canal Street business. Responding officers contacted witnesses, but the involved parties had left. Investigation led to the arrest of Alan Stay, 33, of Brattleboro, who struck a male victim in the head with an object. The victim sustained injuries to his head and face. Stay was held in lieu of $500 bail and was ordered to appear in court the next day to answer to the charge of aggravated assault.