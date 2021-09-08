All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Aug. 29• Upon locating a parked but running vehicle on the shoulder of the Interstate 91 access road in Westminster, the Vermont State Police arrested Charles Andrews, 55, of New Britain, Conn., and cited him with driving under the influence.
Sept. 1• At about 1 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 5. As a result, Patrick Spaulding, 56, of Chester, was arrested and cited with violating the conditions of his release.
• Benjamin M. Woodcock, 46, of Weston, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a suspicious person/vehicle. During contact with Woodcock, signs of impairment were noted. Woodcock was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Windham County Sheriff’s Office. He was later released on a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of a second DUI.
Sept. 2• At approximately 7 a.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of Rockingham Street at the New Arch Bridge for a report of a two-vehicle crash with no injuries and possible fluids leaking. Upon arrival an investigation was conducted. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a 17-year-old juvenile who was traveling south on Rockingham Street and making a left turn onto the New Arch Bridge had failed to yield to the right of way of another vehicle that was traveling north on Rockingham Street, through the intersection. The crash caused moderate damage to the juvenile’s vehicle, and substantial damage to the other vehicle. Police did not release the name of the 17-year-old. Both vehicles were ultimately removed from the scene by J&M Auto. The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted on scene by the Bellows Falls Fire Department, Golden Cross Ambulance, and J&M Auto.
• At about 10:35 a.m., an officer with the Keene (N.H.) Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop at Court Street and Starling Street in Keene. As a result, Charles B. Phillips, 77, of Walpole, N.H. was charged with license required and operating with an expired license.
• At about 5:14 p.m., an officer with the Keene (N.H.) Police Department arrested Samantha Brown, 31, of Brattleboro, for criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking.
Sept. 4• At 1:53 p.m., Vermont State Police received a complaint of a motor vehicle crash on East West Road in Dummerston. David W. Crow II, 58, of Easthampton, Mass., was travelling west on East West Road when the motorcycle he was operating clipped the driver’s side of a Subaru Outback traveling east on East West Road, operated by Heinz Mueller, 81, of East Dover. Crowe was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This crash is currently under active investigation, neither speed nor impairment appear to be contributing factors.
• At 7:25 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 11 in Andover. Upon arrival, the operator, Rebecca Lewis, 41, of Londonderry, was being treated for injuries sustained during the crash. Lewis was transported to Springfield Hospital. At the hospital, the DUI investigation continued and a search warrant was completed. Lewis was arrested on suspicion of DUI of alcohol. Lewis was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of a second DUI and negligent operation.