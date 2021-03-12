All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
March 9
• At approximately 3:30 a.m., Brattleboro police received a call on its non-emergency line indicating an emergency at a residential building on High Street. The caller indicated that he had shot a family member and was holding others hostage. Police and EMS services responded. Following an investigation of the incident it was determined that this was a false report and likely a “swatting” type hoax. Police were able to meet with residents and confirmed that there was no emergency. This incident has been transferred to the BPD criminal investigation division to attempt to determine the source of the call.
• At 3:37 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers responded to a family fight in Rockingham. Subsequent investigation revealed Patrick Spaulding, 56, of Rockingham, had assaulted a family member. Spaulding was arrested and issued conditions of release to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division. He was transported to Southern State Correction Facility where he was held on $10,000 bail.