All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 31
• At about 8 p.m. Vermont State Police received a report of three males fighting on the sidewalk of Vermont Route 100 in Whitingham. Upon investigation it was determined that Stephen Dix, 31, of Halifax and two other males had been arguing and the argument became physical. Dix had left the scene prior to Troopers arriving and was later located at his residence. Dix was cited for disorderly conduct and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
Feb. 1
• The Vermont State Police is seeking information about a theft that occurred between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 at 7668 US RT. 5 in the town of Westminster. The theft was of a GPS unit located within a locked tractor trailer unit at this industrial park. Members of the public with information may call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at vtips.us.
Feb. 2
• Brattleboro Police responded to a residence on Putney Road for a possible shooting that had occurred. When police arrived an investigation took place and it was found there was a gun fired on the property. No one was injured during the incident and the investigation is ongoing. At this point in the investigation there is no threat to the community found. Anyone with any information into this incident is asked to contact Det. Lynde at 802-257-7950.