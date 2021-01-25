All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 19
• At about 8:52 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Elm Street for a report of 4 people fighting. Officers arrived on scene and eventually located all 4 subjects. It was discovered that Shawn M. Hildreth, 48, of Newport, and Ashley L. Watson, 34, of Guilford, had entered into a residence that they were not privileged to. Hildreth and Watson were involved in an altercation with the two victims which resulted in a disturbance in a public place. During the process of arresting Hildreth, he spit on one of the officers. Hildreth and Watson were both placed under and arrest and transported the the Brattleboro Police Department. Hildreth and Watson were both issued conditions of release and held in lieu of bail. They were both transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility. They were scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Jan. 22
• At about 9:20 p.m. Vermont State Police were investigating a crash on Haven Hill Road near the intersection of Gale Meadow Road in the town of Londonderry. A vehicle not involved in the crash was on scene and the operator was identified as Nicholas Gray, 22, of Suffield, Conn. An investigation revealed that Gray was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Gray was transported to the Winhall Police Department where he was processed for the above charge and released to appear in court at a later date.