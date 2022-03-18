All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 14
• The Bellows Falls Police Department received a report that a checkbook had been stolen from a vulnerable adult in the Village of Bellows Falls, and that several checks had been cashed fraudulently in New Hampshire. After an investigation, Brian Whidden, 45, of Bellows Falls, was charge with three counts of uttering a forged or counterfeit instrument. The Bellows Falls Police Department is applying for an arrest warrant for Jeremy Duby, 38, of Bellows Falls, for six counts of uttering a forged instrument, financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and petit larceny. The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted with this case by the Walpole (N.H.) Police Department.
March 5
• At approximately 1:04 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Kathryn M. Peloski, 29, of Bellows Falls, for driving under the influence. An officer observed a motor vehicle violation on Westminster Street on a vehicle ultimately discovered to be driven by Peloski. The officer caught up to and ultimately stopped the vehicle on Route 5 in Westminster. After meeting with Peloski, the officer observed signs of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and at the conclusion of the tests Peloski was arrested for DUI. Peloski was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing, and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division for DUI (second offense).
March 9
• At 7:59 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a car accident on Fort Bridgeman Road in Vernon. The driver, Andrew White, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. VSP transported him to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later released and is expected to appear in court at a later date.
March 11
• At approximately 12:37a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested John H. Blair Jr, 36, of Bellows Falls, for driving under the influence and negligent operation. An officer observed several motor vehicle violations on a vehicle ultimately discovered to be driven by Blair. The officer caught up to and ultimately stopped the vehicle on Wells Street. After meeting with Blair, the officer observed signs of impairment. Blair refused to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested for suspicion of DUI and negligent operation. Blair was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges of DUI and negligent operation.
March 14
• At approximately 4:24 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff's Office arrested Daniel Gates, 22, of Stony Brook, N.Y., after the vehicle he was operating was observed traveling south near the Welcome Center at 104 mph in the posted 65-mph speed zone. Gates was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date for negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation which carries a potential waiver penalty of $586 and 2 points.
March 16
• At approximately 11:45 p.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence in Westminster, reporting an assault. Investigation determined that Robert Greenwood, 24, of Springfield, assaulted a family friend at the residence. Greenwood was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. Greenwood was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of simple assault.