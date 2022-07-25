All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 2
• At about 10 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Elliot Street for a report of two men fighting. Subsequent investigation led to David Mears, 44, of Brattleboro, being issued a citation for disorderly conduct. Mears will appear in court at a later date to face the charge.
• The Brattleboro Police Department encountered Zachary Croteau, 31, of New Hampshire, while on a separate call. Croteau provided a false name and date of birth. Croteau was arrested for providing false information to law enforcement and for an out of state arrest warrant. Croteau will appear in court at a later date to face the charge.
July 15
• At about 4:05 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious activity on Greven Road in Cavendish. Troopers responded and upon their arrival they located Shawn Kelly, 45, of Brattleboro, in physical control of a vehicle. Further investigation determined Kelly was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion driving under the influence and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Kelly was released with a citation to appear in court on Aug. 30.
July 18
• At about 12:46 a.m., Vermont State Police received a call from Joann Wright stating that her daughter was at the Rodeway Inn in the Town of Rockingham, and needed police assistance. Police responded and made contact with Cecelia Brooner, 25, of Rockingham, who stated that she and her boyfriend had been arguing all day, and she called her mother for a ride. Further investigation revealed that Brooner had active conditions that stated she could not have any contact with Wright. Brooner was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Brooner was released with a criminal citation and was scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
July 21
• At approximately 4:39 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 south, near mile marker 13, in the town of Brattleboro. During the traffic stop the operator, Angel L. Rosado, 34, of Brattleboro was found to be in the possession of suspected cocaine. Rosado was criminally cited and released to appear in Windham County Court, Criminal Division.
July 23
• At about 10:54 p.m., the Keene, N.H. Police Department stopped Scott Robert Laffond, 36, of Hinsdale, N.H. on Route 101 and Optical Avenue. Laffond was cited for driving with a revoked or suspended license and speeding more than 25 miles per hour higher than a limit of 55 or less.