All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
• The Brattleboro Police Department is warning people about COVID-19 scams that attempt to take advantage of people who are struggling financially or are stressed by the pandemic. Scams can come via the mail, email or the phone and contain what appears to be very convincing information purportedly from a legitimate business or government entity. Before anyone ever applies for money or provides personal information, they should talk to other trusted people including family, friends, and financial advisers. People should not feel embarrassed asking for help or advice in such matters. People should not provide or confirm personal information over the phone to someone that has called you. However, the Vermont Department of Health is conducting contact tracing phone calls. If you get such a call, confirm the person’s name and tell them you will call back. Then get the phone number from a different source, such as the agency’s website, and call the person back.
Aug. 22
• Sometime between Aug. 22 and 31, several credit cards were stolen out of a vehicle that was parked at a residence on Western Avenue. Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, the credit cards were used several times at multiple locations in Brattleboro and Hinsdale, N.H., totaling just under $2,000. During the investigation, Thomas Devens, 58, of Brattleboro, and Kevin M. Lynch, 55, of Brattleboro, were identified and subsequently issued citations to appear in court at a later date for fraudulent use of credit cards.
Nov. 21
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the area of Putney Road and Wantastiquet Drive. Officers arrived and saw a four-door sedan in the back yard of a residence on Wantastiquet Dr. The vehicle was traveling on Putney Road at a high rate of speed, lost control, crashed into a tree and then went through a residential fence before it finally came to rest. The operator, Micah McTaggart, 34, of Brattleboro, suffered significant injuries and was rushed to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later transported to Dartmouth Medical Facility. McTaggart later was issued a citation for DUI and gross negligent operation and released. The vehicle was towed out of the backyard. No one else was injure in the crash. McTaggart will appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 22
• At 3:45 p.m., a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew L. Kerins, 57, of Brookhaven, N.Y., and Wilmington, Vt., and cited him with excessive speed for traveling 70 mph in a 40-mph zone near South Road on Route 9 in Marlboro.
Nov. 23
• On Oct. 18, the Brattleboro Police Department began an investigation into a report of a man creating a video recording of someone without their permission. As a result, Drake R. Smith, 19, of Brattleboro, was arrested and cited with disclosure of sexually explicit images without consent.
• At about 7:16 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the Exit 3 roundabout. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a black sedan on the grass and to have damage to the undercarriage and driver side of the vehicle. The vehicle was also involved in two crashes with other vehicles before it crashed at the roundabout. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator of the vehicle Willard Carpenter, 72, of Greenfield, Mass. Carpenter was transferred to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Carpenter was later issued a citation for DUI and released. Carpenter will appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 24
• At about noon, officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to an unlawful mischief complainant at a residence on South Main St. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Anthony J. Winship, 20, of Winchester, N.H. Winship was accused of holding the victim at knife point, strangling the victim and punching the victim. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Winship is also accused of smashing the victims TV and cell phone. Winship was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic, domestic assault, unlawful restraint and unlawful mischief. Winship was later found and arrested. Winship was transported to the BPD where he was held without bail and scheduled to appear in court the next day.
• At just past 5 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department took into custody Robert E. Larson, 32, of Putney, on active bench warrants. Larson was also cited with receiving stolen property.