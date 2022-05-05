All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 13
• On Feb. 12, at approximately 10:36 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Rockingham Street. After stopping the vehicle, the operator was identified as Timothy Carleton, 30, of Bellows Falls. It was subsequently discovered that Carleton had an active arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Superior Court — Windham Criminal Division with bail set at $200. Carleton was arrested and placed in the police cruiser for transport to the BFPD for processing. Officers developed probable cause that there were illegal drugs inside of the vehicle Carleton was driving, and it was ultimately seized and brought to the BFPD until a search warrant was obtained. A search revealed cocaine inside of the vehicle. Officers attempted to locate Carleton to issue him a citation to appear to answer to the new charge, however, were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant was obtained for Carleton’s arrest for the new charge of possession of cocaine. On April 13, at approximately 2:31 a.m., officers located Carleton walking on Atkinson Street. Carleton was taken into custody and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $200 bail. Carleton was additionally cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court — Windham Criminal Division to answer to the new charge of possession of cocaine.
April 30
• At approximately 9:03 p.m., a deputy from the Windham County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Rt. 121 in Saxtons River for a traffic violation. The passenger, identified as Steven Morway, 33, of Charlestown, N.H., was found to have to outstanding arrest warrants. He was arrested and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility.
May 3
• At approximately 4:56 p.m., Christopher Rurka, 42, of Winchester, N.H., was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after his vehicle was observed to be traveling 88 mph in the posted 55-mph work zone near exit 6 on I-91. Rurka was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. He was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
May 5
• At approximately 4:08 p.m., Rebecca Proulx, 27, of Springfield, Vermont was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after her vehicle was checked on radar traveling 87 mph through the active work zone on I-91 near exit 6. Proulx was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. She was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation with the work zone enhancement.