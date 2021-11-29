All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Nov. 18• At about 9:30 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department contacted Sara Moses, 40, of Vernon, inside of a vehicle on Maple Street. Moses was found to be in violation of her court ordered curfew. Probable cause of drug activity was developed, and a search of Moses’ car was commenced. A misdemeanor amount of crack cocaine was located in the vehicle. Moses was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There she was processed, and released on a citation. Moses was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 20• In the early morning hours, the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue for a registration violation. One of the passengers, Christopher A. Baxter, 32, of Brattleboro, was found to be in violation of his court ordered curfew. Furthermore, Baxter was found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of crack cocaine. Baxter was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was lodged in lieu of bail. Baxter was able to post bail, and was released on a citation. Baxter was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 21• At about 11:09 p.m., state police were notified of a car driving erratically, traveling south on Interstate 91 at mile marker 30 in Westminster. Troopers located the vehicle on Route 5 in Westminster. Further investigation led the troopers to believe the driver, Elizabeth Santos, 34, was under the influence of drugs other than alcohol. Santos was arrested for DUI and providing false information to law enforcement and was released on a citation to appear at at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
Nov. 29• Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding a vandalism that occurred at Leland & Gray High School in Townshend. The vandalism is believed to have occurred between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28. Anyone with information is asked to contact the VSP — Westminster Barracks, Trooper Marie Beland, 802-722-4600.