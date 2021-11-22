All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Nov. 11• At about 11:45 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of a fight in progress at a business on Chickering Drive. Responding officers located David Mears, 43, of Bennington, inside the business arguing with staff. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mears had engaged in violent behavior at the business. There were no injuries reported. Mears was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the crime of disorderly conduct.
• At about 9:37 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a complaint of Tyler Ebbighausen, 37, of Hinsdale, N.H., violating conditions of release he had been issued on May 28. Investigation revealed numerous violations had occurred after conditions were set. Ebbighausen was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 12The Brattleboro Police Department responded to the area of Brattle St. for a suspicious complaint. Upon arrival, police contacted Christopher Baxter, 32, of Brattleboro, and Jereme Schoff, 34, of Springfield. Schoff was found to have a warrant in Vermont, and placed under arrest. Baxter was found to be in violation of his court ordered conditions of release, and placed under arrest. Baxter was processed and released on a citation. Probable cause was developed, and Baxter’s vehicle was seized. A search warrant was applied for and granted. Police located misdemeanor amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine in Baxter’s vehicle.
Nov. 15• At about 11:46 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Route 103 in Rockingham. The operator was identified as Kaitlin Driscoll, 25, of Sunapee, N.H. Upon further investigation, Troopers observed signs of impairment. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Driscoll was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date.
•The Brattleboro Police Department was dispatched to a residence on South Main Street for a possible violation of conditions. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Romeo V. Reome III, 52, of Brattleboro, was in violation of his conditions of release. Reome was charged with 138 counts of violation of conditions of release. Reome was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Reome was ordered held on $200 bail and is scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Nov. 18• From 6:30 to 7:34 a.m., the Vermont State Police received calls from residents at Central Park Road and Basin Road in Vernon reporting a stolen vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle. Callers stated there were no signs of force entry, and several items were stolen from the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing, anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and to reach out to Trooper Mengbei Wang. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. For residents in Vernon, please make sure to lock your vehicles and doors.
Nov. 19• At about noon, the Vermont State Police received a complaint of Raymond Thibeault, 59, of Rockingham, violating an abuse prevention order he had been served on Nov. 18. Investigation revealed numerous violations had occurred after service of the order. Thibeault was issued a citation to appear in court that day.
• At about 7 p.m., the Vermont State Police were dispatched to an assault complaint at a residence on King Hill Road in Readsboro. Investigation revealed that Jeremiah J. Rust, 38, of Vidor, Texas, had caused bodily injury to two co workers in a residence they share. Rust was located a short time later, arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Rust was issued conditions of release and remanded to Marble Valley Correction Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.