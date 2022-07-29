All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 30
• At approximately 1:38 p.m., Vermont State Police dispatch received a call to report a physical assault that occurred on May 28 at a residence on Windham Hill Road in Windham. Upon investigation, troopers discovered Heather J. Spaulding, 23, of Brattleboro, assaulted a household member and caused bodily injury to said member. Spaulding was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of domestic assault.
July 20
• At approximately 9:38 a.m., Vermont State Police received a complaint that Leon Knapp, 39, of Marlboro, had violated an abuse prevent order. Investigation into the incident revealed Knapp had contact with a protected party. On July 25, Knapp arrived at the Westminster State Police Barracks to be processed and receive a citation. Knapp was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.
July 25
• At approximately 4:36 p.m., an officer from the Keene, N.H. Police Department conducted a traffic stop on School Street. Eric T. Wojci, 33, of Hinsdale, N.H. was arrested for operating without a valid license, driving after revocation/suspension, and disobeying an officer.
• At approximately 10:32 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash in Guilford. Troopers made contact with the operator, Elizabeth Ryan, 23, of Guilford, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where she was being treated for apparent minor injuries. While speaking with Ryan, troopers observed indicators of impairment and subsequently placed her under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Ryan was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division at future date.
July 27
• The Brattleboro Police Department took a complaint of vandalism at a Main Street business. Video footage showed a male breaking the window of the business. Police later located the male on Flat Street and identified him as Cheldon J. Greene, 44, of Brattleboro. Greene was also found to have an active warrant in Vermont for first degree aggravated domestic assault. During the arrest of Greene, police found 6 grams of suspected cocaine and a small amount of heroin/fentanyl. On May 30 and June 2, a Main Street business was burglarized and several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise was taken. After an investigation, Greene was found to be one of the suspects. Greene was also arrested for these incidents. Greene was held on $25,000 bail and ordered to appear in court on July 28.
• At approximately 7:42 p.m. on July 17, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on Route 100 South in Jamaica. Investigation revealed the operator, later identified as Shane Arsenault, 27, of Wardsboro, fled the scene, had a criminally suspended license, and operated the vehicle in a negligent manner. Troopers located Arsenault on July 27 and issued him a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division at a later date.