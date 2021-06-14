Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.