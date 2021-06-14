All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 9
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to an apartment building on South Main Street for a reported citizen dispute. Subsequent investigation found that Mitchell A. Garlick, 27, of Brattleboro, had acted in a violent manner towards another tenant of the building. Garlick was cited for aggravated disorderly conduct and released on scene. Garlick is to appear in court at a later date.
May 22
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a hotel on South Street for reports of a disorderly male. Upon arrival Officers identified Tadros Hoth, 31, of Brattleboro, as the male in question. Subsequent investigation found that Hoth had acted in a violent and tumultuous manner towards other guests of the hotel as well as the property of the hotel. Hoth was cited for disorderly conduct and released elsewhere in town. Hoth is to appear in court at later date.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Main Street for a report of a male trespassing on the property. Upon arrival the male had left, but security footage showed Tadros Hoth, 31, of Brattleboro, to have entered the store in violation of an active trespass warning. Hoth was located in town and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a citizen dispute outside a residence on Elliot Street. Subsequent investigation found the Tadros Hoth, 31, of Brattleboro, had acted violently and tumultuously towards others outside the residence. Hoth was located and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer the charge of disorderly conduct.
May 25
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department received a complaint of a retail theft at a business on Canal Street. After review of the store’s security cameras, the suspect was identified as Joseph Pasquino, 36, of Brattleboro. Pasquino stole more than $150 worth of alcoholic beverages from the store. Pasquino was later found and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
May 31
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop due to an equipment violation on Interstate 91 northbound in the area of Exit 3. The operator, James Crocker, 38, of Brattleboro, was found to have several Vermont arrest warrants. Probable cause of further criminal activity was developed, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. In the vehicle officers located a misdemeanor amount of crack cocaine. They also located several suspicious power tools. Further investigation, with the collaboration of the Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department, showed that the tools had been recently stolen from a store in Hinsdale. Crocker was issued a citation for possession of stolen property and possession of crack cocaine. Crocker will appear in court at a later date.
June 1
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched multiple times to an apartment complex on South St. Officers came in contact with Justine H Lovig, 54, of Brattleboro. Police received complaints of harassment done by Lovig earlier in the day. Lovig was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released. About two hours later, officers went back to South Street and took a complainant that Lovig broke into an apartment and stole a cat. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Lovig for burglary and petit larceny. Lovig was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where she was later released. Lovig was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
June 12
• At about 5:41 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report stating Jason Moul, 39, was in a residence without permission. Further investigation revealed Moul was also in violation of his current conditions from a previous crime. Moul was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of unlawful trespass and violation of conditions.