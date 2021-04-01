All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
March 23
• On Jan. 10, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the Westminster Barracks began an investigation into multiple incidents that occurred over the past approximately five years at a residence in Wardsboro. After a lengthy investigation, it was learned that Christopher M. Burke, 59, of Wardsboro, committed the offenses of aggravated sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, lewd and lascivious conduct upon a juvenile. On March 23, Burke was arrested and cited into the Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the above charges.
March 24
• At about 2:19 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a suspicious complaint. Officers located the subject and identified him as Derek R. Coleman, 50, of Vernon. Further investigation revealed that Coleman was in possession of fentanyl. Coleman was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Subsequent investigation revealed that Coleman had an active extraditable arrest warrant. Coleman was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. Coleman was charged as a fugitive from justice, held on $25,000 bail, and scheduled to appear in court the next day.
March 27
• At about 5:14 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle operating erratically on Interstate 91 northbound near mile marker 16.8. A Trooper located the vehicle near mile marker 22 and observed the vehicle to be swerving between the breakdown lane and both travel lanes, at times nearly striking other vehicles. The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle ignored the Trooper and continued to operate in a reckless manner as it continued northbound. The Trooper followed the vehicle for about five miles until it came to a stop off Exit 5 on I-91, at which point the operator was taken into custody. The operator was identified as Rebecca Lewis, 41, of Londonderry, and was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. She as released on conditions and ordered to appear in court on March 29.
• At 8:48 p.m. Vermont State Police Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash in the median on Interstate 91 north in the area of mile marker 34 in Rockingham. The operator was identified as Samantha Perry, 28, of Buzzards Bay, Mass. Perry showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Perry was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Perry was issued a citation to appear in court for the offense and was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility to be held until sober.
March 28
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a 911 call at a business on Putney Road. The report was made by Keith Rowley 21, of Greenfield, Mass., who said he and his girlfriend had an argument and there was a knife involved. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Rowley. Rowley was arrested and transported to the BPD. Rowley was later released on conditions and a citation to appear in court the next day. The victim in this case did not suffer any injuries.