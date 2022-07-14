All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
June 24
• At approximately 8:30 p.m., a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Route 103 in Rockingham. A passenger in the vehicle, Britney, J. Andrews, 29, of Brattleboro, was found to have an active warrant for her arrest. She was subsequently arrested and transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility where she was lodged. The Bellows Falls Police Department assisted in this investigation.
June 25
• At approximately 1:10 a.m. a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the Access Road in Westminster. The operator, Timothy Shepard, 41, of Westminster, exited his vehicle and became aggressive/agitated with the deputy. Another deputy and officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department responded to assist. Shepard was found to have two active arrest warrants. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility where he was lodged.
July 5
• At approximately 12:50 a.m., New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop in Chesterfield, N.H., where Kyle O'Brien, 21, of Simsbury, Conn., was arrested for speeding and DUI aggravated.
July 13
• At approximately 5:26 p.m., Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Route 9 in Woodford. Investigation revealed that a 17-year-old male operator of a motorcycle was travelling west on Route 9 and entering an active work area. Traffic was stopped due to one lane being shut down for utility work. The motorcycle operator, who is from Halifax, came over a crest in the road and observed traffic stopped in the westbound lane. The operator tried to stop quickly which resulted in his rear tire skidding and the motorcycle falling onto its side and ejecting the operator. The operator was later transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non life threatening injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Rescue Squad.
July 14
• At approximately 1:53 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of an active burglary in Westminster. Upon their arrival troopers located Kyle Ramsey, 28, of Charlestown, N.H., on the front porch of the home. Investigation determined Ramsey was also under the influence of alcohol. Ramsey was placed under arrest for attempted burglary into an occupied dwelling and suspicion of DUI.