All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Nov. 7
• At about 1 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a call from William S. Hall, 55, of Wardsboro, requesting troopers to respond. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered the victim’s driveway was being blocked by Hall and the victim’s vehicle had its windshield and back window damaged. Hall was cited for unlawful mischief.
Nov. 9
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated man yelling and using racial slurs in the parking lot of a business located on Putney Rd. Officers arrived on scene and identified Ryan J. Avery, 44, of Brattleboro, as the person of interest. While conducting their investigation police discovered that Avery had an existing warrant for his arrest. As Avery was taken into custody he exhibited tumultuous behavior and directed racial slurs towards on-lookers. Avery was cited for disorderly conduct and hate-motivated crimes and will appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 18
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to an intersection on Canal Street for a report of a female physically blocking a vehicle. Upon arrival police observed Paige Gale, 25, of Brattleboro, to be blocking traffic, and acting in a disorderly manner. Gale was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and will appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 20
• At about 4:05 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Ledgewood Heights for a report of a disturbance. Based on the investigation it was determined that Cecelia Brooner, 24, of Brattleboro, committed the offenses of disorderly conduct, and violating her court ordered conditions of release. She was later located, and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 23
• At about 7 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a reported assault that occurred on Canal Street in Brattleboro. Investigation revealed that Tyler Smith, 32, of Newfane, attacked three people with a mallet. One victim sustained an arm injury, another a stomach injury, and the third a back injury; none of the injuries were life threatening. Smith was cited and ordered to appear in court the next day.
Nov. 24
• At about 7:10 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department was dispatched to a single-car rollover on South Street in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Fire Department, Rescue Inc., and Brattleboro Police Department arrived and found a single occupant with no injuries. During an investigation it was determined that Christopher P. Gates, 23, of Tampa, Fla., had committed the offense of driving under the influence. Gates was arrested and transported back to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Gates was fingerprinted and photographed and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 27
• The Brattleboro Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Western Avenue. Police made contact with the occupant, Traci Beswick, 42, of Brattleboro. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and probable cause to search Beswick and her possessions was found. Beswick refused consent to search a bag, which was seized. A search warrant for the bag was subsequently requested and granted. In the bag police located about 10 grams of crack cocaine, about 0.44 grams of marijuana that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, and about 1.75 grams of powder that tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl. Police also located several pills that are classified as a Schedule 2 controlled drug. On Nov. 30, Beswick was issued a citation for trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance. Beswick will appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 29
• At about 1:10 p.m., the Vermont State Police was advised of a domestic incident that occurred Nov. 28. Subsequent investigation revealed that George McCline, 31, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of domestic assault. McCline was given a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 30
• At 10:20 p.m., Samantha Chiu, 30, of Bellows Falls, was stopped by state police on Rockingham Road and Town Farm Road, Rockingham. She is cited to appear in court at a later date for driving with a suspended license.
• The Brattleboro Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Canal Street for a report of an assault that had just taken place. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Casey O’Brien, 22, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of simple assault. O’Brien was released on citation and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 2
• At about 3:11 p.m., state police received several complaints about a swerving driver. Troopers made contact with the vehicle on Route 5 in Rockingham. The driver, Michael R. Howland, 53, of Manchester, N.H., continued south on Route 5 after failing to stop for police. He came to a stop and police arrested the driver. Howland was given a citation and ordered to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 3
• At about 2:50 a.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department and Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department responded to a residence on South Street for a report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival officers determined John Pease, 28, of Brattleboro, had acted in a threatening manner directed at a single subject. Pease was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of aggravated disorderly conduct.
• At about 9:07 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Windham Hill Road in Townshend. Upon further investigation it was determined the operator, Andrew J. Tucker, 33, of Windham, was operating under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 5
• At about 4:22 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a South Street residence. Investigation revealed that John Pease, 28, of Brattleboro, had entered the residence of a male victim and assaulted him. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police previously had received a report of Pease having broken into a residence in which he was not privileged to be in on Dec. 2. During that time, a male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police received another call at about 5:22 a.m. that a person, later identified as Pease, was in another person’s residence and had refused to leave. Pease was arrested for all three incidents at that time and held in lieu of $2,500 bail. Pease was scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges of burglary, unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief and simple assault.