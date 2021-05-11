All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 14
• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple thefts of catalytic converters from Vernon all the way north to Westminster. The thefts/damage occurred between April 14 and 21. WCSO is asking anyone with any information to contact its office at 802-365-4942.
April 21
• At about 7:50 a.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Neumeister for driving with a criminal suspended license. Neumeister, 50, of Vernon, was contacted after the vehicle he was operating was in violation of a Vermont motor vehicle law.
April 25
• The Brattleboro Police Department attempted a motor vehicle stop in Brattleboro in the area of the Exit 3 rotary for an equipment violation. The operator, later identified as Mark Zostant, 52, of Brattleboro, refused to stop for police in Vermont, and continued into New Hampshire, where he eventually pulled over. Investigation revealed that in order to operate a motor vehicle, Zostant is required to have an ignition interlock device; which was not present in the vehicle he was operating. Zostant was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license, along with attempt to elude. Zostant was taken into custody by the Chesterfield, N.H., Police Department due to New Hampshire bench warrants. Zostant will appear in court at a later date.
April 26
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to Chestnut Street for a trespassing complaint. Investigation revealed that an intoxicated male, identified as Robert Brennan, 40, of Brattleboro, forgot where he resided, and attempted to gain entry into a home believing it was his own. No charges for trespassing were filed. Brennan was found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of controlled narcotics. Brennan was issued a citation for possession, and will appear in court at a later date.
April 30
• At about 10:50 a.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gideon M. Toussaint, 40, of Bellows Falls, for driving while suspended after the vehicle he was operating was stopped for a traffic violation. He was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
May 1
• At about 7:50 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a report of a citizen dispute. It was reported that Tadros Hoth, 31, of Brattleboro, went into the store and was yelling, swearing and threatening the employees. Hoth left the business and was later located by the Brattleboro Police Department. Hoth was issued a trespass warning and was also issued a citation for disorderly conduct. Hoth will appear in court at a later date.
• The Bratteboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 south due to observing a female, Nichol Murano, 45, of Brattleboro, operating a motor vehicle. Officers knew that Murano’s license was criminally suspended. Murano was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license, and will appear at a later date.
May 4
• At about noon, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the parking lot of the Putney Food Co-op. Following an investigation, Jason Lake, 43, of Putney, was cited with leaving the scene of the accident and retail theft for taking several items without paying from the co-op.
May 6
• At 4:08 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a report of a citizen dispute. The complainant called and stated that they went there to pick up a female that was staying with Mark Zostant, 52, of Brattleboro. It was found that Zostant has active conditions not to have contact with the female or be in the area of the female. Zostant was placed under arrest for violating the set of active conditions. Zostant was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
• The Keene, N.H., Police Department responded to a residence on Washington Street at just past noon for the report of a domestic disturbance. As a result, Gavin D. Doleszny, 37, of Hinsdale, N.H., was arrested and cited with committing domestic violence and simple assault.
May 7
• The Vermont State Police responded to the report of a burglary on Lower Bartonsville Road in Rockingham. There was no sign of forced entry at the residence, however, 15 firearms of various models and calibers were reported missing. The burglary is believed to have taken place on May 7 but the time is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).
• The Brattleboro Police were dispatched to a report of a restraining order violation and violations of court conditions that occurred at a residence on Canal Street. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Timothy Destromp, 53, of Brattleboro, committed the offenses of violation of conditions and violation of an abuse prevention order. Destromp was taken into custody and transported back to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Destromp was ordered held on $5,000 bail and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility. Destromp was scheduled to appear in court.