All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 7
• At about noon, officers of the Brattleboro Police department responded to a local government building for a report of and individual who had threatened an employee. The complainant reported a staff member had been threatened over the phone by Christopher Andres, 71, of Dummerston. It was reported Andres told the victim he was going to get a gun and kill him. Andres was later located in the downtown Brattleboro area. No weapons were found on Andres. Andres was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Jan. 10
• The Brattleboro Police Department received a complaint in regards to Orin A. Knapp, 30, of Newfane. The complaint indicated the Knapp violated a relief from abuse order, along with court ordered conditions of release. Investigation revealed that Knapp did in fact violate a relief from abuse order and conditions of release by making contact with a protected person. Knapp turned himself in to the Brattleboro Police Department on Jan. 11 for the offenses. Knapp was processed, and released on a citation and conditions of release. Knapp was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12.
Jan. 13
• At about 4:48 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Putney Road for a defective equipment violation. The operator was identified as Bernie E. Scarborough, 23 of Brattleboro. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Scarborough’s driver’s license was criminally suspended and he also had two active Vermont arrest warrants. Scarborough was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was fingerprinted and photographed. Scarborough was issued citations for driving with a suspended license and arrest warrants. He was scheduled to appear in court at later dates.
Jan. 15
• Just after midnight, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Carriage Hill Road for a report of a possible domestic assault. Upon further investigation it was found that Wilfred Belluscio, 32, of Acworth, N.H., had assaulted his significant other throughout the day on Jan. 14. The victim did not seek medical attention and sustained non-life threatening injuries. While on scene with Belluscio he was causing a disturbance on Lawton Drive. Belluscio was placed under arrest for second degree aggravated domestic assault, disorderly conduct, and later found that he had an active set of conditions of release. Belluscio was held in lieu of bail, and was scheduled to appear in court the day of his arrest.
• At about 7:40 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of dog that was hit by a car and the vehicle involved had left the scene. Witnesses were able to provide a license plate number and the vehicle was located a short time later in the area. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Ryan Goodrich, 35, of Westminster. Goodrich’s license is suspended due to prior driving under the influence convictions. Goodrich also has court ordered conditions not to drive from prior arrests for operating after suspension. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.