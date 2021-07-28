All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
• At approximately 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash where a vehicle involved had left the scene. Troopers stopped the fleeing vehicle at mile marker 36 on I-91 north, in Rockingham. Investigation revealed that Izhak Kahana, 48, of Monroe, N.Y., had left the scene of an accident.
Kahana was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
• At 9:24 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Benjamin Woodbury, 35, of Bellows Falls, on two active instate arrest warrants issued by the Vermont Superior Court Windham & Windsor Criminal Divisions. Woodbury was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department and ultimately transported to the court by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.
• At approximately 1 p.m. , an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Stacey M. Martin, 35, of Brattleboro, on an active instate arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division.
Martin was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department and then ultimately lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $200 bail. Martin was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division should she post bail.
• The Vermont State Police were notified of a vandalism that occurred on Bellows Falls Road in Putney. All of the windows and doors to the residence were smashed and the inside was damaged. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 and reference case number 21B103071.
July 25
• At 3:58 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks responded to a family disturbance at Fort Dummer State Park in Guilford. Upon arrival, troopers discovered that Nicholas Lauro, 41, of Shirley, N.Y., was involved in an altercation with a family or household member while at a campsite. Further investigation revealed that a vehicle at this campsite was heavily damaged during the altercation. Lauro was subsequently arrested for domestic assault and unlawful mischief.
July 26
• On July 16, Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks received a complaint from Richmond Auto Repair in Guilford regarding the theft of a catalytic converter along with significant damage to a vehicle at the property. Investigation resulted in the arrest of Kaleb J. Sherman, 39, of Brattleboro. Sherman was found to be in violation of conditions of release from prior criminal cases. Sherman was also found to have an active arrest warrant from Massachusetts. Sherman was taken into custody without incident on July 26 and cited for grand larceny, unlawful mischief, violation of conditions of release, fugitive from justice. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, held without bail.
• At about 8:35 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the Westminster Barracks were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Northbound at mile marker 12, in Brattleboro. Upon arrival, William Bostwick, 39, of Putney, made a report that the operator fled the scene. Through investigation, Bostwick was identified as the operator and single occupant in the motor vehicle. It was determined Bostwick was impaired while operating the vehicle and was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and released on a citation to appear in the court in Brattleboro. He was charged with DUI, negligent operation, and false information to law enforcement. Additional charges are possible as a search warrant application for the vehicle is pending.