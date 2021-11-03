All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Oct. 29• At approximately 9:28 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Street after observing a motor vehicle violation. After contacting the occupants of the vehicle, the passenger, Zachary R. Bridge, 30, of Cambridgeport, Vermont, was discovered to have two active arrest warrants issued by the Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division. Bridge was arrested and upon searching him incident to arrest, indicators of criminal activity were located. A consent search of the vehicle was conducted and at the conclusion of the search, 50 bags of suspected heroin were located and seized from the vehicle. Bridge was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charge of possession of heroin as well as the two active warrants. Bridge was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $1,000 cash surety bail concurrent to the bail on the active warrants.
Oct. 30• At about 10:57 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle off the roadway. The vehicle was located on Route 121 near Ledge Road in Grafton. The operator was identified as Robert Nogler, 42, of Mapleville, R.I. Upon further investigation, troopers determined Nogler was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks and issued a citation to appear in court.
Oct. 31• Just after midnight, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 121 in Windham. State Police arrived on the scene and determined that Andrew Tucker, 34, of Windham, was operating his green 1997 Jeep Wrangler when he crashed on Route 121. Further investigation revealed that Tucker had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Tucker was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Tucker was later released with a citation and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 1• At approximately 1:25 a.m., Vermont State Police received a call about a male stealing items from inside a vehicle in Dummerston. The victim was able to provide a license plate and vehicle description which troopers used to locate the vehicle. Troopers made contact with the passenger, Corey Whidden, 32, of Brattleboro, and through investigation determined Whidden stole $24 dollars and a bottle of pills. While investigating, Whidden continually yelled and swore in a public place after being told to stop. Whidden was cited for petit larceny and disorderly conduct. He was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division in Brattleboro.