All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 13
• At about 8:30 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Julie M. Bright, 33, of Athens, for driving with a criminally suspended license and violation of conditions of release. Bright’s vehicle was seen driving south on Rockingham Street when the officer observed a motor vehicle violation. The officer caught up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. After identifying the operator as Bright, it was discovered that her license was criminally suspended. It was later discovered that Bright had active conditions of release which she had violated. Bright was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. Bright was ultimately released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court — Windham Criminal Division.
Jan. 14
• At 1:31 p.m., the New Hampshire State Police-Troop C was made aware of a reported stolen vehicle from Tire Warehouse on Route 9 in Chesterfield, N.H. The vehicle was described as a white 2019 Dodge Ram Promaster Van. The initial information was that the theft had just occurred and the vehicle was believed to be traveling eastbound on Route 9 towards Keene, N.H. Troopers and local officers from the Chesterfield and Keene Police Departments responded to the area, and made contact with the vehicle in the area of Chesterfield Hill. A trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, which quickly accelerated away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated going east on Route 9. During the pursuit, the operator drove aggressively and recklessly, crossing into oncoming traffic, driving off the roadway, and at one point colliding with a mobile home that was being hauled as part of an oversized load transport. Troopers and Keene police officers were able to successfully deploy tire-deflation devices to the van in two separate locations, and the pursuit came to an end at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 101 in Keene. The operator, identified as, Angela Elliott, 33, of Bennington, N.H., was taken into custody without incident. She is charged with theft by unauthorized taking and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon (both felonies), and disobeying an officer (a misdemeanor). Elliott refused bail and was being held pending arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court. No one was injured during this incident.
Jan. 15
• At 11:46 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Julie M. Bright, 33, of Athens, for driving with a criminally suspended license, attempt to elude and violation of conditions of release. Bright’s vehicle was seen driving north on Rockingham Street when the officer observed a motor vehicle violation. The officer caught up to the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer whose lights and siren were activated. After approximately three quarters of a mile, Bright stopped the vehicle. After identifying the operator as Bright, it was discovered that her license was criminally suspended and she had active conditions of release which she had violated. Bright was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. Bright was ultimately released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court — Windham Criminal Division.
Jan. 20
• At about 1:20 a.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane numerous times while speeding on I-91 south. Troopers conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 10 in Brattleboro. The operator, Tod Davis, 50, of Jamaica, was screened and subsequently arrested for DUI #1. He was processed for the offense and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
• At approximately 7 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on Route 5 in Guilford. A subsequent caller advised a male was asleep at the wheel. Upon investigation troopers identified Brain Seaman, 42, of Bernardston, Mass., as the male behind the wheel of the vehicle. Through further investigation troopers determined Seaman was intoxicated and arrested him for DUI. Seaman was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster where he was processed for the above charge and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.