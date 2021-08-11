All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 25
• At approximately 2:30 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested James A. Cunningham, 38, of Rockingham, for disorderly conduct and violation of conditions of release. The Bellows Falls Police Department was called to the area of 41 The Square for a report of a disturbance between two people. Upon arrival an investigation was conducted. At the conclusion of the investigation, Cunningham was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division. The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted by the Walpole New Hampshire Police Department with regards to this incident.
July 28
• At 9:12 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Gregory B. Richards, 56, of Bellows Falls, on an arrest warrant (instate) and possession of heroin. Officers made contact with Richards on Atkinson Street after observing suspicious behavior occurring. Officers subsequently learned that Richards had two active arrest warrants issued by the Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division. Richards was taken into custody and was subsequently found to be in possession of 10 bags of suspected heroin. Richards was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for the purpose of processing. At the completion of processing, Richards was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charge of possession of heroin. Richards was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of bail on the warrants.
Aug. 4
• At approximately 8 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a disturbance at the Fort Dummer State Park in Brattleboro. Investigation determined that Karli Schrade, 28, of Brattleboro, was trespassing at the State Park after being asked to leave several times. Furthermore, she created a dangerous situation and disturbed other campers due to her behavior and manner of operation with a vehicle. Schrade was processed for unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct and issued a citation to appear at court a later date and time.
Aug. 5
• Jude Carroll Mischke, 52, of Putney, was arrested by the Keene (N.H.) Police Department and charged with theft by unauthorized taking.
Aug. 8
• The Vermont State Police received reports of catalytic converter thefts at several common swimming holes along VT Route 30 near Williamsville Road and Quarry Road in Dummerston. In both circumstances, an individual went under the victim's vehicle and utilized a sawzall or similar tool to cut off the catalytic converter from the vehicle. One vehicle involved had a Connecticut registration and the other was a Vermont registered silver 2008 Toyota Tacoma. Anyone who may have observed suspicious behavior consistent with the activity listed above is encourage to contact Sgt. Ryan Wood at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks, 802-722-4600. The Vermont State Police encourages individuals to be cognizant of suspicious people under vehicles or possessing sawzall style cutting tools in parking areas as there is a rising occurrence of the thefts of catalytic converters throughout the area.
Aug. 10
• At 4:47 p.m., Vermont State Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash with injury on Brookline Road in Athens. The operator reportedly left the scene of the crash, leaving behind two passengers. One of the passengers sustained minor injuries due to the crash and was later transported to Grace Cottage Hospital for treatment. Scott Thomas, 19, of Grafton, was identified at the operator of the vehicle and later located at his residence. Thomas was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division. He was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for not having insurance on his vehicle.
Aug. 11
• At approximately 1:07 p.m. hours, the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Robert F. Lawrence, 29, of Bellows Falls, for domestic assault. Officers responded to a residence on Westminster Street after receiving a report of an altercation between two family members. As a result of the investigation, Lawrence was arrested for the listed charge. Lawrence was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. At the completion of processing Lawrence was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charge. He was ultimately lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.