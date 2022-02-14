All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Dec. 29
• Vermont State Police received a call regarding an incident which occurred on Nov. 11 at a residence in the town of Grafton, Windham County. Investigation revealed Ralph Biedermann, 54, of Vernon, Conn. had assaulted a household member. Biedermann was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division at a later date.
Jan. 5
• State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on East Town Farm road in Putney. Investigation revealed the vehicle had already been pulled from the scene and that Aaron Pierce, 29, of Putney, was negligently operating a motor vehicle on East Town Farm road when he crashed. After crashing, Pierce left the scene of the crash. Pierce was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division those charges.
Feb. 6
• At about 6:27 a.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Kathryn Peloski, 29, of Brattleboro, on Marlboro Street for driving under the influence for a second time and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
• At about 6 a.m., Brattleboro Police received a report of a subject violating a trespass order at a business on Canal Street. The subject, identified as Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 36, of Wilmington, was located nearby. Investigation revealed that Abdul-Kareem was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release which prohibit him from being in Brattleboro, with the exception of verified exceptions for appointments. It was also determined that he had been in violation of a curfew condition set by the court, after investigation revealed that he had been present on Marlboro Avenue earlier in the morning. Abdul-Kareem was cited to appear in Windham County Superior Court at a later date.
Feb. 12
• At 3:27 a.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person on Center Street. Kevin A. Putnam, 37, of Guilford, was arrested for driving under the influence.