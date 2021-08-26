All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 6
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Old Ferry Road to investigate a theft that occurred overnight. Numerous tools were stolen from vehicles, with a total value of over $1,100. Following an investigation into the incident, Nicholas Lapedota, 40, of Brattleboro, was cited for the offense of grand larceny. Chelsie Ouellette, whose age and town were not provided by police, was issued a citation for aiding in the commission of a felony. Both were ordered to appear in court at a later date.
July 10
• The Bellows Falls Police Department was notified of a larceny from a building. Upon further investigation, Jeremy Duby, 38, of Bellows Falls, was cited to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of credit card fraud and petit larceny from a building.
Aug. 13
• At about 6:37 p.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a grocery store on Canal Street for a suspicious individual in the store. Ultimately, Karen Miner, 22, of Brattleboro, left the store without paying for the items in her cart. Miner was issued a citation to appear in court at a later time to answer to the charge of retail theft.
• Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were notified of a possible unlawful trespass that had occurred at a grocery store on Canal Street. Ultimately Kelby Felumb, 32, of Brattleboro, and Destiney Jones, 29, of Brattleboro, were found to have violated a trespass warning that had been previously issued to them. Both Felumb and Jones were issued citations to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of unlawful trespass.
Aug. 15
• At 1:32 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Carl A. Record, 48, of Bellows Falls, for the crime of not having a required ignition interlock device, which measures the amount of alcohol in a user’s breath. A vehicle subsequently discovered to be driven by Record was seen by an officer driving west on Old Terrace in Bellows Falls. The officer observed a motor vehicle violation and turned around to catch up to the vehicle. At the scene of the stop, Record was identified as the operator. It was discovered that he was required to have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle he was driving, which he did not. Record was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. Record was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Aug. 19
• At 3:32 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department received a report of a disturbance at a local business where one person had left the scene. Officers conducted an investigation and ultimately arrested Thomas N. Parrott, 41, of Bellows Falls, for domestic assault and violation of conditions of release. Parrott was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. At the completion of processing Parrott was issued a citation to appear in court the following day. He was ultimately lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash/surety bail, per the court.
Aug. 20
• At 6:57 p.m., Brattleboro Police Department officers were dispatched to a physical altercation occurring in a restaurant parking lot on Putney Road. Upon arrival officer’s learned that a subject, later identified as Jake Tarpley, 32, of Brattleboro, had engaged in a fight with a subject in the parking lot then fled. At about 10:10 p.m., Tarpley was located on Clark Avenue. During that interaction, Tarpley fled on foot and resisted arrest. Ultimately, Tarpley was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was lodged. The court was contacted and they ordered conditions of release and ordered Tarpley be held on $200 bail. Tarpley was scheduled to appear in court.
Aug. 21
• At 2:07 a.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department stopped a motor vehicle on Atkinson Street in Bellows Falls for a traffic infraction. After an investigation, Westyn Wright, 41, of Bellows Falls, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Wright was cited to appear in court at a later date and released to a sober party.
Aug. 22
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a lodging establishment on Canal Street for a reported family fight. Upon arrival, police identified the involved parties, and observed the victim to need medical assistance. EMS was requested, and the female party was transported to the hospital with serious, non life threatening injuries. It was determined that the male Jamie White, 30, of Greenfield, Mass., had caused serious bodily injury to his female partner. Furthermore, White lied about his identity, and caused damage to property that was not his. During the investigation, probable cause was developed that illegal drugs were in the room. Police executed a search warrant on the room to investigate the potential of illegal drugs in the room, and to gather further evidence for the crime of domestic assault. The search warrant yielded a felony amount of fentanyl, prescription pills, and further evidence in regards to the domestic violence charge. White was ordered held in lieu of bail and scheduled to appear in court the following day to answer to the charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, providing false information to police, unlawful mischief, possession of fentanyl and possession of prescription pills without a prescription.
Aug. 23
• At about 5 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the intersection of Estey and Organ streets for a report of an assault. Police contacted and interviewed the victim as to what had transpired. The victim stated that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, and that the male had stolen her phone. Police continued to speak with the victim, who recalled previous events of domestic abuse. The male, identified as Devon Wayans, 30, of Connecticut was later located and placed under arrest. The male was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department, where he was lodged and held without bail. He was scheduled to appear in court the following day to answer to the charges of domestic assault, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, grand larceny, larceny from a person, stalking and criminal threatening.
Aug. 24
• At 7:58 a.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported head-on motor vehicle collision on Route 100 in Jamaica. It was determined that a vehicle being operated by Abigail Arnold-Call, 29, of Bennington, had crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding head-on with a vehicle being driven by Scott Stannard, 46, of Dorset. Arnold-Call was transported via Rescue Inc. with non life-threatening injuries. Stannard didn’t require medical attention. Arnold-Call’s 2014 Ford Explorer was towed from the scene by Scott Brooks Towing. Stannard’s 20020 Kenworth T-370 was towed from the scene by Earle’s Truck Repair. The Windham County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Rescue Inc., Wardsboro Fire/Rescue, Jamaica Fire/Rescue and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Division of Enforcement and Safety.
Aug. 25
• Just after midnight, the Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Nicholas Norton, 19, of Newfane, Vt., on Route 101 and Winchester Street for driving without a valid license.