All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Oct. 11
• At about 10:55 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department received a call for a theft that occurred over the previous weekend at a residence on Forest Street. The victim reported that approximately $1,200 was stolen from their vehicle and they had the theft on surveillance. Officers identified the subject who stole the money as Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 36, of Wilmington. On Nov. 6, he was located and arrested. Abdul-Kareem was held in lieu of $500 bail and was scheduled to be in court to answer to the charge of grand larceny.
Oct. 23
• Just after midnight, the Bellows Falls Police stopped a vehicle being operated by Nicholas Batchelder, 37, of Bellows Falls, on Pine Street in Bellows Falls. Batchelder’s driving privileges were suspended criminally in Vermont. He was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 1
• At about 1:48 a.m., the Bellows Falls Police stopped a motor vehicle on Rockingham Street in Bellows Falls for a traffic violation. The operator, Samuel Colby, 39, of Springfield, was found to be in possession of suspected heroin. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• D. Scott Lawrence, 67, of Grafton, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after Sgt. Christopher Norton observed the vehicle driving at a very high rate of speed on Townshend/Grafton Road both in Townshend and Grafton, and failing to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Townshend Road and Main Street in Grafton. Mr. Lawrence was released on a citation to appear in court and a ticket for the civil speeding violations.
Nov. 4
• At 9:30 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Marriah M. Boyce, 22, of Brattleboro, for driving with revoked or suspended license.
Nov. 5
• The Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on Erika M. Vanalstyne’s residence, located on Popple Dungeon Road in Windham, stemming from an investigation that began on Nov. 2. Evidence of animal cruelty was found and animals were seized from the residence. Vanalstyne, 23, was cited to appear in court at a later date.