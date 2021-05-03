All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 23• The Brattleboro Police Department received a complaint of poisoning. The complainant advised she was poisoned by her fellow employees while at work. After an investigation took place police arrested Miranda McLoughlin, 24, of Brattleboro, for aggravated assault and Maggie Barcomb , 20, of Hinsdale, N.H., for accessory before the fact. McLoughlin was ordered to appear in court on May 25 and Barcomb was ordered to appear on June 1.
March 3• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of Lize Brault, 42, of Marlboro, frequently operating a vehicle while having a suspended license. On March 19, the office initiated contact with a vehicle suspected to be operated by Brault. The operator was identified as Brault. Investigation confirmed Brault to be operating with a criminally suspended license and no registration. Brault was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date. She was also issued a civil violation for no registration.
April 18• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Brookside Drive for a report of a motor vehicle theft. Subsequent investigation revealed Eugina Taylor, 45, of Brattleboro, had taken the vehicle and keys from the residence and drove it to a business on Canal Street. Taylor was issued a citation for operation without consent of owner, and will appear in court at a later date.
April 20• At about 1:35 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Nizolek, 58, of Stamford, Conn., for driving with a suspended license, after the vehicle he was operating was stopped for a traffic violation. He was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
April 23• The Brattleboro Police responded to a business on Canal Street for a report of an individual operating a motor vehicle recklessly in a parking lot. The vehicle and operator, who was identified as Jonathan Hart, 25, of Brattleboro, were located at an adjacent business. Hart, who does not have a valid license and has court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle, was issued a citation for driving without a license and contempt of court. Shortly afterwards, police responded back to the original business, as Hart had arrived and was threatening the witness/reporting party. Hart was issued additional charges: obstruction of justice and criminal threatening. Hart was scheduled to appear in court.
April 26• At about 6:15 p.m., the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 91, near mile marker 6 in Guilford. During the stop, troopers determined that the operator, later identified as Nathaniel Jones, 35, of Springfield, Mass., had provided a fake ID and lied to law enforcement. While speaking with the occupants, suspected drugs were observed in plain view. The passenger in the vehicle, Gina Barrette, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was found to have several outstanding Vermont arrest warrants for sale of cocaine, unlawful mischief, heroin possession, and stolen property. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located a hidden compartment in the vehicle containing 13 grams of crack cocaine and a firearm. A large sum of U.S. currency was located and seized. An unclaimed backpack was seized and a search warrant was applied for. Upon execution, troopers located over one pound of raw marijuana, assorted THC products, and 10 Suboxone strips. Jones was processed and issued a citation for possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, false information to law enforcement and possession of a narcotic/stimulant/depressant. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail. Jones was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. He was ordered to appear in court the next day. Barrette was issued a citation for possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine. She was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on the outstanding warrants.