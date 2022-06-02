All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 20• At about 10 p.m., a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Westminster Road in Putney. During the course of the stop, the deputy observed clues of alcohol impairment on the driver, Rory V. Struthers, 24, of Putney. As a result, Struthers was arrested for DUI and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. He was processed and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
May 25• At about 4:14 p.m., a youthful offender was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after the vehicle she was operating was observed to be traveling 102 miles per hour in the posted 65-mph speed zone on Interstate 91 in Westminster. The youth offender was released on a citation to appear in family court at a later date. She was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
May 26• At about 11:53 a.m., Ryleigh Bruno, 20, Walpole, N.H. was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after her vehicle was seen operating at 96 miles per hour in the posted 65-mph speed zone on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. She was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date. She was also issued a ticket for the civil speeding violation.
May 27• At about 2:21 p.m., Rodney Singh, 40, of Valley Stream, N.Y., was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after his vehicle was observed traveling 92 miles per hour in the posted 50-mph speed zone on Route 103 in Rockingham. Singh was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date. He was also issued a ticket for the civil speeding violation.
May 30• At about 8:39 a.m., Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 37, of Wilmington, was arrested after he was located at a business on Canal Street. Investigation revealed that Abdul-Kareem was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release which prohibit him from being in Brattleboro, with the exception of verified appointments. Abdul-Kareem was lodged at the Brattleboro Police Department in lieu of bail, and was cited to appear in court the next day.
• At about 2:45 p.m., Teresa Bratton, 22, of Townshend, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop for speeding. During the stop it was found that Teresa’s privilege to operate a vehicle was under suspension. It was later found that she was currently under court ordered conditions of release that state she is not allowed to operate a vehicle. Bratton was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• The Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Upper Bartonsville Road in Rockingham, reporting a violation of an abuse/stalking prevention order. State Police arrived on the scene and determined that Robert M. Richards, 54, of Rockingham, violated the court order, by failing to remain 100 feet from the plaintiff. Richards was arrested and later released with a criminal citation and scheduled to appear in court the next day.
May 31• The Vermont State Police concluded an investigation of an incident that occurred on Feb. 17, 2021 on Depot Street in Cavendish. This investigation culminated in the arrest of Kwesi Wilson, 37, Londonderry. Wilson was charged with trafficking fentanyl. Wilson was cited to appear in court on July 26.
June 1• Just after midnight, a Vermont State Police Trooper stopped to check on a stranded motorist on Interstate 91 northbound in Rockingham. An investigation revealed that the operator, Edward C. Lamphere, 49, of Springfield, was found to be operating while under the influence of alcohol. Lamphere was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Lamphere was released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of DUI for a third time.
• At 6:53 p.m., Vermont State Police conducted a stop on a vehicle being operated by Clifford A. Wilson, 28, of Athens, for excessive speed. Investigation revealed that Wilson’s Vermont driver’s license was criminally suspended. Wilson was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a future date to answer to the charges of criminal DLS or excessive speed.
• At 7:59 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks responded to a residence on Tomlinson Road in Wardsboro for a report of an individual violating his conditions of release. Troopers made contact with Christopher Burke, 60, of Wardsboro, at the residence and investigation revealed he had in fact violated several current court-ordered conditions. Burke was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released on conditions and a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.