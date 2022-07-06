All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 21At about 1:49 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash on Upper Dummerston Road in Dummerston. The operators were identified as Evan Tracy, 42, of Brattleboro, and Emily Chambers, 19, of Dummerston. Both Tracy and Chambers were cited for negligent operation and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.
June 15• At about 9:05 p.m., the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic disturbance that took place at a residence on Route 30 in Townshend earlier in the evening. Troopers responded and through investigation it was determined Sarah Weitzel, 41, of Townshend, had assaulted a household member. Weitzel refused to speak with police or surrender herself for arrest. A warrant was prepared and granted. On July 6, State Police received a call regarding an unrelated incident at the same residence in Townshend. Troopers responded to investigate and located Weitzel at the scene. Weitzel was arrested on the above mentioned warrant and was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks. She was lodged at Southern State Correctional facility on $5,000 bail. Weitzel was scheduled to appear in court that day.
July 1• At about midnight, New Hampshire State Police arrested Marie A. O’Brien, 36, of Bellows Falls, for driving after revocation/suspension, and suspension of vehicle registration, in Claremont, N.H.