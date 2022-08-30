All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Aug. 13
• Vermont State Police received multiple reports from residences in Rockingham of their vehicles having been gone through and several items stolen. Items stolen include clothing, several pair of glasses, prescription medications, a Smith & Wesson 8" knife, and a Snap-On code reader. Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information about these thefts to contact Tpr Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
Aug. 18
• At approximately 10:25 a.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary between Aug. 2 and Aug. 15 from a shed at a residence on Metcalf Drive in Westminster. Investigation determined that several tool sets were stolen from the shed. Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Groh with the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also can be reported anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Aug. 22
• At approximately 11:55 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at an address on Petty Road in Rockingham between Aug. 14 and 20. Two Ryobi generators were stolen from the address. If anyone has any information perhttp://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmittaining to this event, contact Trooper Groh with the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or brandon.groh@vermont.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously at .