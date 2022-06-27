All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
June 22• At about 5:53 a.m., the Vermont State Police was notified of an individual trespassing in Townshend. Further investigation Steven C. Parsons, 39, of Randolph, was suspected of committing the crime of unlawful trespass. Parsons was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Parsons is scheduled to appear in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Aug. 9 to answer to the charge of unlawful trespass.
June 23• At about 2:39 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department stopped Robert Carlson, 31, of Bellows Falls, on Key Road. He was cited for driving with a revoked or suspended license, operating a vehicle without a valid license and registration, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, and display of an altered plate.
June 24• At about 2:34 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Nicholas Rheaume, 35, of Brattleboro, on Marlboro Street and served him with a warrant for receiving stolen property worth as much as $1,000.
• At about 2:40 p.m., Vermont State Police dispatch received a call to report power lines and a pole were down on Route 100 in Wardsboro. Troopers responded to the scene, which revealed that a single motor vehicle crashed into the pole causing it to fall into the roadway. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses were able to give a description of the male to be approximately 5 feet 10 inches in height, with a long black beard and shoulder length black hair, wearing grey sweatpants and a long sleeve green fleece style shirt. The next day at about 8:35 a.m., State Police Dispatch received a call to report that a male matching the above description was walking on Route 100 matching the description of the male. Troopers made contact with the male, who was later identified as Tyler D. Galipeau, 40, of Bennington. Subsequent investigation revealed that the accused, Tyler D. Galipeau, gave false information to a law enforcement officer. Galipeau was released with a criminal citation to appear in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Aug. 2, for giving false information to law enforcement. If anyone witnessed this crash or has any information, they are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.
June 25• At about 10:54 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a three vehicle crash with injuries on Route 100 in Whitingham. Investigation into the crash revealed Richard Rader, 66, of Winchedon, Mass., was traveling southbound on Route 100 when he stopped to turn into a sugarhouse parking lot. A truck being driven by Paul Crosier, 39, of Wilmington, came upon a vehicle being driven by Hope Phelan, 34, of Halifax, and braked, causing the tires to lock up and slide uncontrollably into the northbound lane. As Rader’s car slid into the northbound lane it collided head on with a vehicle being driven by Phelan. Phelan and Crosier suffered non-life threatening injuries and both were transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for treatment. Phelan had two young children and a dog in the back seats that did not suffer any injuries. This crash remains under investigation. State Police were assisted by Whitingham and Wilmington Fire Departments, Deerfield Valley Rescue, Northern Berkshire EMS, and Heartwellville towing.