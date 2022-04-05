All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
March 18
• At approximately 12:37 a.m., a Windham County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 in Westminster, being operated by Dakota Derby, 24, of Westminster. The deputy began a criminal investigation for driving under the influence with Derby. At the conclusion of the investigation, Derby was arrested for DUI. He was processed at the Bellows Falls Police Department and released on citation to a sober adult. Officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department assisted in this case.
March 24
• At approximately 11:45 p.m., Vermont State Police was notified of an assault involving two individuals on East Putney Falls Road in Putney. Troopers interviewed the victim at the Westminster State Police Barracks and spoke with other witnesses to the alleged assault. It was later determined that Brian Gautot, 35, of Putney, had committed assault. Gautot surrendered himself to the Westminster State Police Barracks where he was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.
March 29
• At approximately 8:13 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Village. Following an investigation, Todd J. Albert, 44, of Bellows Falls was arrested for 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services. Albert was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charge and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail, per the court.
March 30
• At approximately 2:29 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department received a complaint concerning a vehicle that had crossed the dividing yellow lane of the roadway and struck a pickup on Atkinson Street in front of the Greater Falls Pharmacy. The vehicle is a dark blue, late model Toyota Corolla or Camary according to the victim. The Toyota received damage to its driver’s side front door, the rearview driver’s mirror was ripped from the vehicle. The operator of the Toyota quickly left the scene and is believed to have headed towards Saxtons River. The Windham County Sheriffs Department and the Vermont State Police were requested to look for the vehicle. The Bellows Falls Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding this vehicle or the operator. Call 802-463-1234.
• At approximately 6:48 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Jill A. Macqueen, 57, of Bellows Falls, for driving under the influence and driving with a criminally suspended license. Macqueen’s vehicle was stopped on Pine Street for suspicion that she was driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license. After meeting with Macqueen, indicators of impairment were observed. Standardized Field Sobriety Test’s were administered, and at the conclusion of the tests Macqueen was arrested for DUI (fourth offense) and DLS. Macqueen was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. At the completion, she was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charges.
March 31
• At approximately 3:44 p.m., Vermont State Police and Weathersfield Fire Department were responding to a crash near Exit 8 on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Weathersfield. While responding, a firetruck with Weathersfield Fire Department entered the southbound lane at Exit 8 on Interstate 91 with its emergency lights activated. The firetruck then merged into the left lane and slowed to utilize a U-turn. A 2020 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Gail Golec, 44, of Walpole, N.H., was traveling in the left lane and struck the rear end of the firetruck as is turned into the U-turn. The Subaru suffered minor front end damage. No injuries were reported from the crash. Vermont State Police was assisted by Weathersfield Police Department. Vermont Civil Violation Complaint pending further investigation.
April 1
• At approximately 3:26 p.m., there was a report of a physical altercation between two household members in Guilford that had happened a week prior. Through investigation, troopers were able to determine that Jeffrey Wright, 39, of Guilford, had physically assaulted a household member. Wright was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Wright was lodged at Southern State and held without bail and was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
April 2
• At approximately 11 p.m., deputies with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office assisted officers of the Bellows Falls Police Department with a reported disturbance. One of the involved vehicles was observed by deputies on Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed and into Westminster where it continued to operate in a grossly negligent manner. The vehicle was later located on Route 121 in Westminster by deputies and stopped on Back Westminster Road. As a result of the investigation, Justin K. Ruggiero, 26, of Westminster was arrested. Also, during the investigation, Ruggiero became disorderly. He was processed and released on a citation for gross negligent operation and disorderly conduct.
April 3
• At approximately 9:19 p.m. on March 5, Vermont State Police was notified that Sheila Arel, 59, of Whitingham, had assaulted a household member at a residence in Whitingham and subsequently fled the scene. Arel was unable to be located at the time of the incident and in the days and weeks to follow, however on April 3, Arel called the Westminster State Police Barracks to report an unrelated incident. Troopers responded to her location to investigate the complaint and found her to be in a violation of an abuse prevention order. Arel was arrested for the previous domestic assault and violation of the above order. Arel was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks where she was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.