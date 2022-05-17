All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 30
• At approximately 7:50 p.m., Vermont State Police dispatch received a call to report a stolen camper from a residence in Townshend. Investigations revealed that the accused, Sarah M. Weitzel, 41, of Townshend, stole and sold the camper, as well as gave a false report to a law enforcement officer. On May 12, Weitzel was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Weitzel was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the charges of grand larceny and false report to law enforcement.
May 14
• At approximately 8:38 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight involving a firearm at Broad Brook Road, in Vernon. Investigation into the incident revealed Joshua Corey, 30, of Brattleboro, had assaulted a family member, placed others in fear of serious bodily injury, and violated active court conditions. Corey was taken into custody without incident for the offense(s) of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and violation of conditions. Corey was held without bail and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division at a future date.
May 16
• At approximately 7:45 p.m., Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Guilford. The trooper determined that the operator, Kristen Greene, 49, of Norwich, Conn., was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court at a future date.