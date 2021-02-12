All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 30
• At about 1:40 a.m., New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 9 in Chesterfield, N.H. Treston Jordan, 21, of Townshend, was charged with driving after revocation/suspension, speeding, and misuse of plates.
Feb. 9
• At about 7:50 p.m., Vermont State Police encountered Steven Basora, 30, of Hartford, Conn., on Interstate 91 southbound at mile marker 21 in Putney, after his vehicle went off the highway and into the median. Investigation revealed that Basora had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Basora was transported to Westminster Barracks for processing. Basora was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the above charge.
• At about 10:50 p.m., an officer from the Keene (N.H.) Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main Street in Keene. Michael Coughlin, 37, of Putney, was arrested and charged with DUI - impairment.