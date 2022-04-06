All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215.
Feb. 22
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Putney Road for a report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Gina Taylor, 46, of Brattleboro, had stolen several items from an individual at the business to include credit cards. Taylor was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of petit larceny and illegal possession of a credit card.
March 22
• The Brattleboro Police Department was monitoring traffic on Route 30. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle for speed due to the vehicle traveling 86 miles per hour in a posted 40-mph zone. The operator, Jason Neumeister, 50, of Vernon, was placed under arrest for excessive speed. Furthermore, Neumeister’s license was criminally suspended, and he was required to have an ignition interlock device, which the vehicle did not have. Neumeister was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. He was processed and released on a citation. He was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
April 5• At approximately 12:45 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested David A Scott, 71, of New York City, after he was observed traveling at 99 mph in the posted 65-mph speed zone on I-91 in Westminster. Scott was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. He was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
April 6• At approximately 12:10 p.m. the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bruce A. Gauthier, 56, of Brattleboro, after he was observed traveling south on US Route 5 at 82 mph in the posted 40-mph speed zone near the Vermont AOT Building in Dummerston. Gauthier was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. He was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.