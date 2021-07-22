All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 12
• A counterfeit $20 bill was turned in to the Windham County Sheriff’s Office. This counterfeit bill was located on Forest Road in Westminster. The Windham County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn area businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money that may be used during transactions. Any suspected counterfeit money should be reported to your local law enforcement agency.
July 16
• At 5:51 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Rockingham Street in the Village of Bellows Falls after receiving a “be on the lookout” alert for an intoxicated driver. Marie Obrien, 35, of Charlestown, N.H. was subsequently arrested for DUI. Obrien was cited to appear in court at a later date and released to a sober party.
• Michael P. Roy, 32, of Westminster, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Camp Arden Road in Dummerston. During the stop, Roy was found to be operating without an ignition interlock device, as required by his restricted driver’s license. Roy was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Roy was also issued tickets for driving without a license, misuse of number plates and operating without liability insurance.
July 18
• At 9:55 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Westminster Street in the Village of Bellows Falls for a motor vehicle violation. Jerald Buffum, 51, of Bellows Falls, was subsequently arrested for DUI #2 and DUI criminal refusal. Buffum was cited to appear in court at a later date and released to a sober party.
July 19
• At 7:12 p.m., Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 30 near Williamsville Road in Dummerston. A second caller advised the vehicle was continuing down the road and had struck multiple signs and a vehicle. When troopers arrived on scene the vehicle had come to a stop and the operator was out of the vehicle and injured. The operator, identified as Tiffany Palmer, 26, of Newfane, was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for her injuries. It was determined that Palmer was impaired at the time of the crash. Palmer was cited and released into the care of the hospital to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer for the charges of DUI drugs and negligent operation.
• At 7:12 p.m., troopers with Vermont State Police were on patrol on Interstate 91 southbound when they observed a white 2016 Buick Enclave commit several traffic violations. A traffic stop on the vehicle was performed and the vehicle initially stopped in the passing lane. The vehicle then continued to drive. The vehicle was stopped again further down the interstate and the driver, Toni Baker, 41, of Pittsburg, Pa., was subsequently taken into custody and taken to the Westminster barracks for processing. While at the barracks, Baker was screened for impairment and showed signs of impairment. Baker was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County to answer for the charges of DUI drugs and attempting to elude.