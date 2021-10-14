All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Oct. 5
• At about 5 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks were notified of a family fight on Creamery Road in Guilford. Investigation determined that Tammy Musgrove, 50, of Guilford, had assaulted a household member. Musgrove was placed into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. She was released on conditions. Musgrove was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charge of domestic assault.
Oct. 7
• At about 8 p.m., Vermont State Police were advised of an intoxicated male located in his vehicle at the Sunoco on Route 5 in Dummerston. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Robert McVety, 56, of Putney. An investigation revealed that McVety was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. McVety was transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks. He was processed for the above charge and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date.
Oct. 8
• At about 7:15 a.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks were dispatched to a truck and tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 southbound, near mile marker 4.2 in Vernon. Investigation revealed that Joy Ellis, 74, of Brattleboro, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 in the right hand lane when she attempted to utilize a U-turn to access the northbound lane. In doing so, she abruptly cut off Zachary Dusza, 25, of Warren, Mass., who was traveling appropriately in the left hand lane. Dusza braked in an attempt to avoid a collision, however due to operating a tractor trailer unit, he was unable to stop in time to prevent a crash. The front end of his tractor trailer struck the driver side bed area of Ellis’ vehicle, causing it to spin out and crash in the median. Ellis was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to evaluate a minor, non-life threatening injury to her shoulder. No other injuries were reported from either party. Troopers were assisted on scene by Fire, Rescue and DMV. Rod’s Mobile towed the F-150 due to disabling damage. Ellis was issued a citation for the improper lane change.