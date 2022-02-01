All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 20• The Brattleboro Police Department attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 3 due to several motor vehicle violations. The operator, later identified as Carl Warner, 67, of Florence, Mass., failed to stop for police. Due to safety concerns, Brattleboro police terminated their attempt to stop the vehicle, and issued a Be On The Lookout. Shortly afterwards, the Massachusetts State Police was able to stop the vehicle. Warner was placed under arrest by Massachusetts State Police for failing to stop for them. Warner later returned to the Brattleboro Police Department, where he was processed, and issued a citation for attempting to elude, along with several tickets. Warner will appear in court at a later date.
Jan. 22
• The Brattleboro Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot shared by both a hotel and a business on Canal Street. Investigation revealed that the passenger in the vehicle, Meghan Bishop, 35, of Brattleboro, was in possession of, and had transported into Vermont, a felony amount of fentanyl, along with a misdemeanor amount of crack cocaine. Bishop was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. Bishop was processed, and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Jan. 24• The Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Brooke T. Bixler, 42, of Brattleboro, who was cited with theft by unlawful taking.
Jan. 25• A deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle subsequently discovered to be driven by Nicholas L. Batchelder, 37, of Bellows Falls, for a motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation at the scene led to the arrest of Batchelder for driving without a license. Batchelder was processed and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date. Batchelder’s vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop by J&M Auto.
Jan. 26• At about 5:26 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department, Rescue Inc. and Brattleboro Fire Department responded to a report of a subject with a stab wound at a Putney Road residence. Investigation led to the arrest of Elizabeth M. Kovatch, 38, of Brattleboro, who had assaulted her domestic partner with a cutting instrument. The male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene. Kovatch was ordered to be held without bail and is to be seen in court the next day to answer to the charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Jan. 29• At about 5:37 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a call about a motor vehicle slide off on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. Troopers arrived on scene and observed multiple signs of impairment coming from the operator, Paul Dollard, 65, of Leeds, Maine. Dollard was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing. After processing, Dollard was held at Southern State Correctional Facility until sober.
• At about 7:35 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash near 955 VT Route 30 in Newfane. When Troopers arrived on scene the operator of one of the vehicles had left the scene of the crash by running into the surrounding wood line. The operator was later found and identified as Thomas R. Devens, 59, of Townshend. Devens was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Jan. 30• At about 7:30 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 35 in Townshend. Further investigation determined that the operator, Alicia Pitsinger, 23, of Brookline, was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• At about 7:58 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle slide off at the intersection of East West Road and Black Mountain Road in Dummerston. Further investigation revealed the operator, identified as Thomas D. McManus, 47, of Wardsboro, was operating a motor vehicle while criminally suspended. McManus was cited to appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop due to suspicion that the operator, Felicia Woodruff, 33, of Wardsboro, had an in-state warrant, and was operating her vehicle with a criminally suspended license. The operator was confirmed to be Woodruff. Woodruff was placed under arrest due to her warrant, operating on a criminally suspended license, and contempt of court. Woodruff was scheduled to appear in court the next day for the warrant and later for the other charges.