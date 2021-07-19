All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 14
• Detectives with the Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigations arrested Travis Smith, 47, of Westminster. Smith’s arrest followed a lengthy investigation started in early 2020. Allegations were brought forward that Smith had inappropriate contact with a female who was visiting his home in early 2019. Smith was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct and was released on a criminal citation. Smith was scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
July 15
• At 9:17 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Pamela L. Runnells, 36, of Chester, for violation of conditions of release. An officer made contact with Runnells in the Oak Hill Cemetery for an unrelated issue. After making contact with Runnells it was discovered she had active conditions of release that she was in violation of. Runnells was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge. The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted with this incident by Golden Cross Ambulance.