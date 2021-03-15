All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 13
• The Brattleboro Police received a complaint in regards to a stolen credit card that had occurred back in November 2020 at a local bank on Canal Street. After an investigation it was determined that Clifford Bostwick age 60 of Brattleboro used the stolen credit card at a convenience store on Canal Street. Bostwick was later located and issued a citation to appear in court March 30.
March 3
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a medical facility for a report of a disorderly male pounding on the doors to the facility. Upon arrival the officers were able to calm Tadros Hoth, 31, of Brattleboro, down. Hoth was then issued a no trespass order for the facility and exited the property. Hoth then came back down the driveway of the property and threw a wine bottle against a tree which later shattered on the road. Hoth was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing. Hoth was issued a citation and released. Hoth is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
March 6
• At about 10:03 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Pine Street for a family fight. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined Justin Krawczyk, 29, of Brattleboro committed the offense of domestic assault. Krawczyk was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Krawczyk was issued conditions of release and cited to appear in court.
March 9
• At about 3:30 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department received a call on its non-emergency line indicating an emergency at a residential building on High Street. The caller indicated that he had shot a family member and was holding others hostage. Police and EMS services responded. Following an investigation of the incident it was determined that this was a false report and likely a “swatting” type hoax. Police were able to meet with residents and confirmed that there was no emergency. This incident has been transferred to the BPD criminal investigation division to attempt to determine the source of the call.
March 11
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were patrolling Elliot Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the Harmony Parking lot. Officers identified the operator of the vehicle as Nicholas Dickinson, 39, of Brattleboro. Dickinson was operating on a criminally suspended license and arrested. Dickinson was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date. Dickinson was then released.
March 12
• Kwesi Wilson, 36, of Londonderry, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office on arrest warrants for burglary, unlawful mischief, driving with a suspended license, violations of conditions of release and possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility.
March 13
• At about 9:29 p.m. the Vermont State Police received notification of a single vehicle crash in the area of 2046 Route 100 in Londonderry. The initial investigation determined the operator left the scene of crash. A short time later the operator was located at her residence, she was identified as Alison Freleng, 31, of Jamaica. An investigation revealed that Freleng was impaired and she was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. She was transported to Winhall Police Department where she was processed for the above charges and released to appear in court at a later date.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were patrolling Canal Street. Officers observed a male they know as Kenneth Ganem, 64, of Brattleboro, walk on the property of a business on Canal Street. Ganem was subsequently arrested for trespassing on the property. Genem was issued a citation and released. Ganem is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
March 14
• Just after midnight, the Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned citizen, regarding a potential car crash. Troopers responded to the area of Route 5 and Route 123 in Westminster, where they located a disabled vehicle with significant passenger side damage. The rear passenger side tire was ripped from the vehicle and located wedged under the car, a 2021 Toyota Camry. The operator, Joshua Fey, 24, of Zionsville, Penn., was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed for the offense and released with a citation. Troopers determined that Fey was traveling north on Route 5, when he went off the right hand side of the road, striking a section of guardrail. This caused the vehicle to go into an uncontrolled spin across both lanes of Route 5.