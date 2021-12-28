All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Dec. 5
The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop at a business on Canal Street. Investigation revealed that Felicia Woodruff, 33, of Newfane, was operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Police discovered 1.61 grams of suspected crack-cocaine and 0.406 grams of suspected fentanyl inside the vehicle. Woodruff was charged with possession, driving with a suspended license, and a violation of conditions. Her passenger, Matthew Carr, 30, of Newfane, was charged with possession. Both subjects were cited and ordered to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 20
• Brattleboro Police Department officers responded to a residence on Fairground Road for a report of a disorderly male at the door. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of David Guadalupe, 44, of Brattleboro, for stalking, disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass. Guadalupe was arrested and held on bail. Guadalupe was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Dec. 22
• At about 5:18 p.m. state police received calls about a car swerving in its lane on Interstate 91. Several more reports of the same vehicle were made as it continued north. Police found the car and initiated a traffic stop near Exit 9 in Windsor. The vehicle was driven by Daniel Kramer, 34, of Henniker, N.H., who displayed several signs of drug impairment. Kramer was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and taken in for finger prints and photographs. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department had contact with Kayla Gallant, 24, of Brattleboro. Gallant was found to have an active Vermont warrant. Gallant was also found to be in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Gallant was taken into custody on the warrant, and issued a citation for contempt of court. Gallant was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 25
• At about 6:26 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 5 in Westminster. An investigation revealed the operator, Widdicombe Schmidt, 73, of Putney, was impaired by alcohol. He was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI. Schmidt was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court — Criminal Division at a future date.
Dec. 27
• At about 2 p.m., Keene, N.H., police initiated a traffic stop at School Street and Emerald Street. As a result, Richard Duff, 30, of West Chesterfield, N.H., was cited for driving after revocation/suspension and operating without a valid license.