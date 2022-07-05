All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
June 26
• At approximately 6:14 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash on Route 11 in Londonderry. The operator, Dana Griswold, 62, of Andover, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Springfield Hospital. While at Springfield Hospital, Griswold showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and was released with a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
• Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Sweetwood Hill Road, in Westminster. It was determined that the operator, Kenneth M. Hoyt, 35, of Westminster, was operating under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI #2.
June 27
• Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tavern Hill Road and Brook Road in Putney It was determined that the operator, Vanessa Vadim, 53, of Putney, was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
• At approximately 2:07 p.m. on June 4, Vermont State Police received a report of a crash on VT Route 30 in Townshend. One of the operators was identified as Brandie Heyes, 39, of Gilbertville, Mass. Further investigation revealed Heyes was traveling north on Route 30 when she became involved in a crash with a motorcycle. On June 27, Heyes reported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and was cited for negligent operation. Heyes is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
June 28
• At approximately 7:16 p.m., Keene, N.H. police arrested Alexandra Brodeur, 26, of Brattleboro, for shoplifting.
July 2
• Just after noon, the Keene, N.H., Police Department stopped Robert Carlson, 31, of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Roxbury Street. Carlson was cited for driving with a revoked or suspended license and criminal contempt.
• At about 4:43 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. Troopers responded to the area and identified the operator as Paul Reynolds, 40, Windsor. Troopers observed several signs of impairment and subsequently placed Reynolds under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Reynolds was processed at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks and released with a criminal citation to appear in court on Aug. 30.
• At about 9:40 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Davidson Hill Road in Westminster to assist Golden Cross Ambulance and Westminster Fire Department with an irate male who injured himself setting off fireworks. The male, identified as Michael Plummer, 42, was transported to Springfield Emergency Department with a significant injury to his left hand. The Vermont State Police would like to remind citizens that fireworks in the State of Vermont are illegal without a permit. Vermont State Police will be out in full force this holiday weekend, ensuring people celebrating Independence Day follow the law. Vermont State Police recommend leaving the fireworks to the professionals and enjoying your holiday weekend safely and responsibly.