All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
June 11
• At approximately 7:10 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department received information about potential drug activity occurring at a residence on Williams Street in the Village of Bellows Falls. An investigation was conducted during which officers were granted written consent to conduct a search of the residence. During the search, officers seized approximately 28 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution, as well as a digital scale. Subsequently, Rogers F. Adika, 38, of Rutland, was arrested for possession of cocaine greater than 2.5 grams and cited to appear in Windham Superior Court at a later date to answer the charge. The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted by the Walpole, N.H. Police Department. This is part of an ongoing effort from the Bellows Falls Police Department Community Action Team to address the ongoing issue of criminal activity and narcotics activity in the Bellows Falls Area. Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Bellows Falls Police Department.
June 15
• At about 3:25 p.m., the Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a farm tractor that had rolled over onto the operator while haying a field on Route 11 in Londonderry. The operator was extricated by Londonderry Rescue Squad and transported to Flood Brook School where a landing zone was set up for Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team to fly the operator to DHMC.
• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone had attempted to scam a local resident by claiming to be Amazon and requesting the resident provide personal information, obtain a gift card and provide the gift card number to them within a certain time period. The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that no reputable business would ask that you obtain gift cards and provide them with the number to deal with purchase/account issues, and to never provide personal information over the phone or internet unless you can verify whom the information is going to and what it is being used for. Report suspected scam activity to the VT Attorney General’s Office at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/stopping-scams/.
June 16
• At 11:07 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers responded to a residence on Meeting House Road in Rockingham in response to a trespassing male. Investigation revealed that the male, Jason Moul, 39, was also in violation of several conditions of release. Moul was subsequently arrested for violation of conditions, unlawful mischief and unlawful trespass.
• At approximately 11:45 a.m., officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department cited Timothy Dickinson, 30, of Bellows Falls, on an active instate arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division. He was ordered to appear in court at a later date.
• At approximately 9:15 p.m., a Vermont State Police trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks was on patrol on Main Street in Putney when he observed a motor vehicle violation. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Jason Valenta, 41, of Greenfield, Mass. Further investigation led to the arrest of Valenta for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing where he was released with a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal court at a later date, and a ticket for the motor vehicle violation.
June 17
• At approximately 4:35 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a minor two-vehicle traffic crash at the Main Street/Kimball Hill Road intersection in Putney. It was determined that a 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Sarah Nelson, 26, of Putney, had turned left in front of a 2001 Chevy Prizm driven by Travis Healey, 25, of West Chesterfield, N.H., causing the two vehicles to collide. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were removed from the scene by the owners.
June 19
• At about 11:07 a.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at an address on Route 9 in Marlboro and Troopers responded to the residence. The residence in mention is currently under construction and had several construction tools and equipment inside and outside the residence. Investigation revealed that the garage door and been forced open. Several construction items and materials were stolen from the residence to include a table saw, copper piping, an air conditioning unit, a dehumidifier, and lumber imported from Florida. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
June 20
• At 2:17 a.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, and unable to maintain its lane on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. Troopers initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the operator, Imire Solyom, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y., Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Solyom was subsequently arrested for the above charges and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing.
• At 6:29 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a female unable to walk or talk at the Honey Pie in Jamaica. Investigation revealed there were two children in the vehicle at the time Cleary Hallett, 36, of Londonderry, was operating. While speaking with Hallett, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Hallett was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. Hallett was transported to Winhall Police Department for processing. Hallett was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility, where she will be held until sober. Hallett was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in court the next day.
• At 10:50 p.m., Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle speeding and failing to maintain its lane on Route 121 in Westminster. Upon stopping the vehicle and contacting the operator, Taylor Larson, 28, of Bellows Falls, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Larson was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Larson was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.