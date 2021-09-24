All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Aug. 20
• At 12:56 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department cited Stacey M. Martin, 35, of Brattleboro, for retail theft from a local business as well as violation of conditions of release. Officers responded to Greater Falls Pharmacy after receiving a report of a female who had just walked out of the store with a pair of sunglasses without paying. The subject was ultimately identified as Martin, who was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges.
Sept. 15
• At approximately 7:50 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Rockingham Road in Rockingham. Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and observed two motor vehicles in the middle of Rockingham Road. The first vehicle was a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra, and it was in the northbound lane facing south. The second vehicle was a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla, and it was in the northbound lane facing north. Both vehicles appeared to have come to a position of uncontrolled rest in the middle of the roadway after a head-on collision. Investigation revealed that Caleb Adams, 23, of Springfield, Vermont, drove the Hyundai left of the double yellow center line on Rockingham Road, causing a head-on collision with the Toyota, operated by Frederick Bennett, 58, of Rockingham. Both operators were transported from the crash scene to local area hospitals before being sent to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Vermont State Police concluded that Adams was at fault for the crash. He was issued a ticket for failure to drive to the right.
Sept. 22
• At 4:38 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report that Benjamin Kowalski, 19, of Marlboro, had thrown a pumpkin through a window at a family member's house. Upon troopers' arrival it was determined that Kowalski had also assaulted a family member the evening before. Kowalski was subsequently arrested for domestic assault and unlawful mischief, and was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing. Kowalski was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division and then released after receiving court issued conditions of release.
• At 8:34 p.m., Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on I-91 south in Brattleboro at mile marker 12.8. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as George William Russell, 25, of Millbury, Mass. Russell was traveling southbound when he hit the guard rail and went off the road into the median. Upon further investigation it was determined that Russell was operating the vehicle while impaired and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Russell was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court.