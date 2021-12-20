All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Nov. 29
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop when one of the vehicle’s passengers, Cheri Lacount, 41, of Keene, N.H., provided officers with a false name to try and hide an active arrest warrant. Investigation revealed her true identity. Lacount was arrested on the warrant and issued a new charge of providing false information to law enforcement. She was cited to appear in court.
Dec. 12
• The Brattleboro Police Department was alerted to a possible violation of an abuse prevention order. Investigation revealed that Norman Hardy, 44, of Brattleboro, had sent several text messages and attempted to call someone he had an order not to contact. Hardy was arrested and released on a citation. Hardy was ordered to appear in court the following day.
Dec. 14
• At about 3:52 p.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a bank on Canal Street for a report of a subject trespassing. During the investigation it was learned that Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 36, of Wilmington, had entered the bank after having been served a no-trespass order after warning. It was further found that Abdul-Kareem had active conditions of release that he was in violation of. Abdul-Kareem was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was processed. The court ordered that Abdul-Kareem be released on conditions and a citation to appear in court the next day.
Dec. 15
• Officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department responded to 30 Henry St., the Bellows Falls Community Bike Project, after receiving a report that the business had been burglarized. The BFPD is actively investigating this incident and has been working on leads received thus far. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the police department at 802-463-1234.
Dec. 17
• At about 3:34 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the road on Missing Link Road in Rockingham. Troopers and Springfield Police Officers responded to the scene, throughout investigation it was discovered that Jillian Taylor, 38, of Rockingham, was in possession of crack cocaine. Jillian was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 18
• At about 5:10 p.m., Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 30 in Townshend. An investigation revealed one of the operators, Richardson Masson, 34, of South Windsor, Conn., was impaired by alcohol. He was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI. Masson was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court — Criminal Division on 1/4/22 1300 hours.