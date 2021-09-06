All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 28• During a motor vehicle stop for a minor traffic infraction Kevin Bumps, 61, of East Wallingford, became disorderly. Corporal Bryan Jalava attempted to take Bumps into custody for disorderly conduct. Bumps resisted arrest and assaulted Jalava. Jalava gained Bumps compliance and took him into custody. Jalava was injured in the assault and was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Bumps was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Aug. 20• Brittany L. Delaware, 31, of Adams, Mass., was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after the vehicle she was operating was observed traveling 60 miles per hour in a 30 MPH speed zone on Route 11 in Londonderry. She was released on a citation to appear in the court at a later date to answer to the charges of excessive speed and a ticket for the speeding violation.
Aug. 25• After receiving a report of an assault, the Vermont State Police arrested Jason Smith, 47, of Brattleboro, and cited him with domestic assault, interfering with emergency services and violating the conditions of his probation.
Aug. 26• Following a motor vehicle stop on Route 11 in Londonderry, a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office took into custody Joseph J. Cailler, 42, of Walpole, N.H., and cited him with driving under the influence.